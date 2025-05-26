REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of VERTOZ LIMITED (Formerly known as VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of VERTOZ LIMITED (Formerly known as VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1 Key Audit Matter Recognition and measurement of revenues of ongoing contracts: The recognition and measurement of revenues of ongoing contracts and revenue which is unbilled involves certain key judgments relating to measurement, documentation and certification of such measurements, identification of milestones and compliance related obligations. Refer Note 22(h) to the Financial Statements

Auditors Response Principal Audit Procedures Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording of revenues at each period end as per contract terms. • Selected a sample of contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to identification and recognition of revenues. • Reviewed a sample of contracts with unbilled revenues to identify appropriateness of revenue recognition as compared to the certified documentation by customers. • Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness of recognition of revenues and its corresponding costs.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sections 196, 197, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies ( Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013, (“Act”) and applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015”, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and all the relevant provisions.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

iv. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 106456W

Sd/-

CA Sourabh Bagaria

Partner

M. No.: 183850

UDIN: 25183850BMKZAS8898

Place: Mumbai

Date: 26/05/2025

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VERTOZ LIMITED (Formerly known as VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 106456W

Sd/-

CA Sourabh Bagaria

Partner

M. No.: 183850

UDIN: 25183850BMKZAS8898

Place: Mumbai

Date: 26/05/2025

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of VERTOZ LIMITED (Formerly known as VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED) of even date)

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets:

(a) 1. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

2. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) T he Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) T he Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) N o proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

2) a) The Company being a service Company, primarily rendering information technology services, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b) Th e company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3) During the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) During the year the company has made investments subsidiary company:

To Whom The aggregate amount During the Balance Outstanding at the end of the year year Qualispace Cloud Pvt ltd 1.00 1.00 Grand Total 1.00 1.00

(b)During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiary company:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 756.77 Balance outstanding in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 830.57

(c) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to other than subsidiary company:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Other than Subsidiary 356.95 Balance outstanding in respect of above cases Other than Subsidiary 1486.69

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; (e) Schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of the interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular;

(f) S chedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of the interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable comment as whether the amount is overdue.

(g) Ac cording to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, none has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(h) T he company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, required details in respect thereof are as below:

Particulars Related Parties Other than related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 757.13 357.29 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 32.67% 15.42%

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31st March, 2025 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess, GST and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

9) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender,

(c ) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; (d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; (f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

10) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares warrants or private placement or fully or partially or optionally converted debentures during the year.

Particulars Amount Nature of the fund raised Issue of Share Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis. Purpose for which funds were raised The objects of the issue were achievement of its future goals and enhancement of Companys Business. The funds were utilized towards expansion in the Company and for the general corporate purpose of the Company. Total Amount Raised /opening unutilized balance The Company allotted 65,85,000 Equity Shares Warrants of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 122.93/- (Rupees One Hundred Twenty-Two and Ninety-Three Paise only) each including a premium of Rs. 112.93/- (Rupees One Hundred Twelve and Ninety-Three Paise only) each on preferential basis aggregating to Rs. 80,94,94,050/- (Rupees Eighty Crores Ninety-Four Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand and Fifty Rupees only). Amount utilized for the other purpose Not Applicable Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date NIL Details of default (Reason/delay) Not Applicable Subsequently rectified (Yes/No) and details Not Applicable

11) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company; 12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit System & Report: a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) The provision of sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable

21) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements an hence no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 106456W

Sd/-

CA Sourabh Bagaria

Partner

M. No.: 183850

UDIN: 25183850BMKZAS8898

Place: Mumbai

Date: 26/05/2025