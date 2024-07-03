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Vertoz Ltd Share Price Live

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42.68
(4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.6
  • Day's High42.68
  • 52 Wk High112
  • Prev. Close40.65
  • Day's Low40.7
  • 52 Wk Low 27.02
  • Turnover (lac)181.36
  • P/E62.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.12
  • EPS0.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)363.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vertoz Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹42.6

Prev. Close

₹40.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹181.36

Day's High

₹42.68

Day's Low

₹40.7

52 Week's High

₹112

52 Week's Low

₹27.02

Book Value

₹16.12

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

363.76

P/E

62.76

EPS

0.68

Divi. Yield

0

Vertoz Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 05 Jun, 2026

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31 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Vertoz Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Vertoz Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|07:29 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.68%

Foreign: 31.68%

Indian: 33.11%

Non-Promoter- 2.15%

Institutions: 2.15%

Non-Institutions: 33.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Vertoz Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

85.23

46.52

32.28

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.44

75.79

27.24

21.51

Net Worth

131.67

122.31

59.52

33.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

15.36

21.29

15.19

yoy growth (%)

7.94

-27.87

40.13

43.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.18

-6.39

-8.28

-7.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.68

3.01

3.85

2.48

Depreciation

-2.34

-0.35

-0.59

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.89

-1.09

-0.67

Working capital

4.21

-0.58

-17.86

18.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.94

-27.87

40.13

43.14

Op profit growth

78.07

-30.35

34.82

9.22

EBIT growth

26.04

-10.2

46.69

29.76

Net profit growth

30.41

-22.88

52.1

63.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

291.86

255.2

155.37

82.81

41.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

291.86

255.2

155.37

82.81

41.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.63

6.98

1.58

0.95

1

Vertoz Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vertoz Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashish Shah

Whole-time Director

Hirenkumar Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harshad U Shah

Independent Director

Rohit K Vaghadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zill Pankaj Shah

Independent Director

Rajkumar Gupta

Executive Director

Dimple Hirenkumar Shah

Registered Office

602 Avior Nirmal Galaxy,

LBS Marg Mulund (West),

Maharashtra - 400080

Tel: 91-22-61426030

Website: http://www.vertoz.com

Email: compliance@vertoz.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Vertoz Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. The Company converted its status into a public Limited Company and the name...
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Reports by Vertoz Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vertoz Ltd share price today?

The Vertoz Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertoz Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertoz Ltd is ₹363.76 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertoz Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertoz Ltd is 62.76 and 2.52 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertoz Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertoz Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertoz Ltd is ₹27.02 and ₹112 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vertoz Ltd?

Vertoz Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.95%, 3 Years at -29.38%, 1 Year at -61.65%, 6 Month at -43.49%, 3 Month at -0.59% and 1 Month at -15.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertoz Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vertoz Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.81 %
Institutions - 2.16 %
Public - 33.04 %

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