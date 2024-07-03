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SectorIT - Software
Open₹42.6
Prev. Close₹40.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹181.36
Day's High₹42.68
Day's Low₹40.7
52 Week's High₹112
52 Week's Low₹27.02
Book Value₹16.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)363.76
P/E62.76
EPS0.68
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
85.23
46.52
32.28
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.44
75.79
27.24
21.51
Net Worth
131.67
122.31
59.52
33.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
15.36
21.29
15.19
yoy growth (%)
7.94
-27.87
40.13
43.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.18
-6.39
-8.28
-7.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.68
3.01
3.85
2.48
Depreciation
-2.34
-0.35
-0.59
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.89
-1.09
-0.67
Working capital
4.21
-0.58
-17.86
18.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.94
-27.87
40.13
43.14
Op profit growth
78.07
-30.35
34.82
9.22
EBIT growth
26.04
-10.2
46.69
29.76
Net profit growth
30.41
-22.88
52.1
63.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
291.86
255.2
155.37
82.81
41.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
291.86
255.2
155.37
82.81
41.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.63
6.98
1.58
0.95
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashish Shah
Whole-time Director
Hirenkumar Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harshad U Shah
Independent Director
Rohit K Vaghadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zill Pankaj Shah
Independent Director
Rajkumar Gupta
Executive Director
Dimple Hirenkumar Shah
602 Avior Nirmal Galaxy,
LBS Marg Mulund (West),
Maharashtra - 400080
Tel: 91-22-61426030
Website: http://www.vertoz.com
Email: compliance@vertoz.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Vertoz Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. The Company converted its status into a public Limited Company and the name...
Read More
Reports by Vertoz Ltd
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