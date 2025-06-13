|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Split Date
|Record Date
|Face Value (before split)
|Face Value (after split)
|Split
|23 Apr 2025
|25 Jun 2025
|25 Jun 2025
|1
|10
|Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2025 for Consolidation of Equity Share Capital of the Company Consolidation of Equity Shares of Special the Company from face value of Resolution Re . 1/- each to face value of Rs. 10/- each and consequent alteration of the Capital Clause in Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.06.2025) Sub: Consolidation of Equity Shares -Vertoz Limited In pursuance of Regulation 3.1.2 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A, it is hereby notified that the following security will be suspended from trading w.e.f. June 25, 2025 (i.e. closing hours of trading on June 24, 2025). Name of the Company Vertoz Limited Symbol VERTOZ Reason for Suspension Consolidation of equity shares from Re. 1/- to Rs. 10/- This Circular shall be effective from June 25, 2025. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 19.06.2025) New ISIN No : INE188Y01031 Source : NSDL (25.06.2025)
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