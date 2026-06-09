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Vertoz Ltd Balance Sheet

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42.68
(4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

85.23

46.52

32.28

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.44

75.79

27.24

21.51

Net Worth

131.67

122.31

59.52

33.48

Minority Interest

Debt

17.67

13.89

8.7

8.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.1

0.09

Total Liabilities

149.34

136.2

68.32

41.89

Fixed Assets

9.09

8.33

3.35

4.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

65.28

68.32

30.27

27.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.62

0.38

0

0

Networking Capital

74

51.57

30.62

6.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47.74

34.54

16

12.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

35.25

25.27

25.68

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-6.1

-5.21

-8.09

-2.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.89

-3.03

-2.97

-3.78

Cash

0.34

7.6

4.06

2.81

Total Assets

149.33

136.2

68.3

41.9

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