Vertoz Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
85.23
46.52
32.28
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.44
75.79
27.24
21.51
Net Worth
131.67
122.31
59.52
33.48
Minority Interest
Debt
17.67
13.89
8.7
8.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.1
0.09
Total Liabilities
149.34
136.2
68.32
41.89
Fixed Assets
9.09
8.33
3.35
4.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.28
68.32
30.27
27.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.38
0
0
Networking Capital
74
51.57
30.62
6.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.74
34.54
16
12.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35.25
25.27
25.68
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-6.1
-5.21
-8.09
-2.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.89
-3.03
-2.97
-3.78
Cash
0.34
7.6
4.06
2.81
Total Assets
149.33
136.2
68.3
41.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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