Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and dividend Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.02.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2025 10 Dec 2025

Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2025.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025