|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and dividend Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2025
|10 Dec 2025
|Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Vertoz Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|31 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)
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