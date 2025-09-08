Approved the Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting, which is to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 at 05.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM). A separate intimation for the same shall be provided by the Company at the time of circulation of Notice to the Shareholders. Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08.09.2025) Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Vertoz Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.10.2025)