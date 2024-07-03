Vertoz Ltd Summary

Vertoz Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. The Company converted its status into a public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Media Limited on June 9, 2017 and again to Vertoz Advertising Limited on July 07, 2017. Subsequently, now the Company has attained its name to Vertoz Limited with effect from 4th July, 2024.Vertoz is a programmatic advertising Company that offers engaging and innovative advertising and monetization solutions which replaces the traditional methods of media buying and selling of advertisement.



The Company provides IT enabled services and other allied services to domestic/ overseas clients.In 2015, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding equity shares of Vertoz inc. It set up wholly owned subsidiary, Vertoz Limited at Greater London, England. It further set up 100% step-down subsidiary in UAE under Vertoz Ltd.



UK, at Dubai, UAE. Ingenious Plex incorporates proprietary algorithms, sophisticated big-data storage and processing systems, detailed real-time analytics capability and a geographically distributed infrastructure. We analyze hundreds of data points in real time and execute over 10,00,000 (10 Lakh /1 Million) queries per second.The Company thereafter, signed an agreement with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) for IAB Membership in 2017.



The Companys intelligent data-driven low latency system transformed the complicated process of buying and selling digital advertising into a seamless automated process that optimizes results for both advertisers and publishers. The advertisers run advertisement on publisher webpages across multiple devices like desktop, mobile and tablets. Their highly engaging and innovative advertisement formats help advertisers to provide a great experience to audiences on the publisher webpage.



These Ingenious Plex enables the advertisers to get in front of their desired audiences, engage with them and create brand recognition by tapping into a large pool of quality publishers.Apart from these, the Company use hybrid cloud technology where it utilize cloud service provider Amazon Web Services and own co-located servers to host Ingenious Plex. It has cloud infrastructure at North Virginia - US, New York - US & Singapore data-centers to cover major part of our internet traffic with reasonable latencies. It launch new servers (called as machine instances) or terminate/stop existing ones.



It use sophisticated virtualization techniques to make own cloud infrastructure in co-located data-center. Their complete infrastructure has been architected to be highly redundant and highly available.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,84,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 17.10 Cr. in November, 2017.The Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Paynx Technologies Private Limited (PTPL) and Qualispace Web Services Private Limited (QWSPL) with Vertoz Advertising Limited (the erstwhile Holding Company) was approved by NCLT, Mumbai Bench dated 07th February, 2024 and the Scheme of Merger became operative on 21st February, 2024.



In terms of the Scheme of Merger, Paynx Technologies Private Limited and Qualispace Web Services Private Limited got merged into and with the Company from February 21, 2024. Pursuant to the effective date of Merger, i.e., 21st February 2024, the Company consolidated all its technology platforms under two broad categories - MadTech and CloudTech. Allotment of 2,40,60,000 Shares pursuant to Merger made on 07th March, 2024.