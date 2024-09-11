iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

34.39
(-4.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.07

26.07

25.92

23.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.53

62.73

36.32

4.8

Net Worth

102.6

88.8

62.24

28.11

Minority Interest

Debt

84.57

14.34

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.33

0

0.03

0.03

Total Liabilities

187.5

103.14

62.27

28.14

Fixed Assets

53.83

53.09

36.17

15.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.14

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.76

0.45

0.34

0

Networking Capital

127.94

38.41

8.67

10.4

Inventories

77.62

68.79

71.58

7.32

Inventory Days

141.56

67.95

Sundry Debtors

66.46

16.16

5.86

2.89

Debtor Days

11.58

26.82

Other Current Assets

82.42

73.96

48.3

10.14

Sundry Creditors

-59.22

-45.78

-70.31

-9.28

Creditor Days

139.04

86.14

Other Current Liabilities

-39.34

-74.72

-46.75

-0.67

Cash

4.83

11.04

17.08

2.28

Total Assets

187.5

103.13

62.27

28.14

