Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.07
26.07
25.92
23.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.53
62.73
36.32
4.8
Net Worth
102.6
88.8
62.24
28.11
Minority Interest
Debt
84.57
14.34
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0
0.03
0.03
Total Liabilities
187.5
103.14
62.27
28.14
Fixed Assets
53.83
53.09
36.17
15.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.76
0.45
0.34
0
Networking Capital
127.94
38.41
8.67
10.4
Inventories
77.62
68.79
71.58
7.32
Inventory Days
141.56
67.95
Sundry Debtors
66.46
16.16
5.86
2.89
Debtor Days
11.58
26.82
Other Current Assets
82.42
73.96
48.3
10.14
Sundry Creditors
-59.22
-45.78
-70.31
-9.28
Creditor Days
139.04
86.14
Other Current Liabilities
-39.34
-74.72
-46.75
-0.67
Cash
4.83
11.04
17.08
2.28
Total Assets
187.5
103.13
62.27
28.14
