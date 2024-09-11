iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.28
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

184.56

39.31

0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

369.39

48,928.75

0

-100

Raw materials

-158.54

-31.82

-0.09

0

As % of sales

85.9

80.95

123.72

0

Employee costs

-6.13

-3.01

-0.06

-0.1

As % of sales

3.32

7.67

84.68

0

Other costs

-5.99

-1.4

-0.9

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.24

3.57

1,133.48

0

Operating profit

13.89

3.06

-0.99

-0.21

OPM

7.52

7.79

-1,241.89

0

Depreciation

-2.33

-0.63

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.57

0.04

0.1

0.23

Profit before tax

12.14

2.47

-0.9

0.01

Taxes

-3.66

-0.6

0

0

Tax rate

-30.18

-24.47

0.9

-28.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.47

1.87

-0.91

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.47

1.87

-0.91

0

yoy growth (%)

352.84

-305.54

-9,487.94

61.1

NPM

4.59

4.76

-1,135.62

0

Wardwizard Inno. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024


Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

