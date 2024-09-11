Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
184.56
39.31
0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
369.39
48,928.75
0
-100
Raw materials
-158.54
-31.82
-0.09
0
As % of sales
85.9
80.95
123.72
0
Employee costs
-6.13
-3.01
-0.06
-0.1
As % of sales
3.32
7.67
84.68
0
Other costs
-5.99
-1.4
-0.9
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.24
3.57
1,133.48
0
Operating profit
13.89
3.06
-0.99
-0.21
OPM
7.52
7.79
-1,241.89
0
Depreciation
-2.33
-0.63
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.57
0.04
0.1
0.23
Profit before tax
12.14
2.47
-0.9
0.01
Taxes
-3.66
-0.6
0
0
Tax rate
-30.18
-24.47
0.9
-28.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.47
1.87
-0.91
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.47
1.87
-0.91
0
yoy growth (%)
352.84
-305.54
-9,487.94
61.1
NPM
4.59
4.76
-1,135.62
0
