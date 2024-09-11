iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Key Ratios

36.06
(2.76%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

334.28

-34.46

EBIT growth

-86,650.53

-92.69

Net profit growth

32,748.76

-146.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,252.57

0

-1,112.3

EBIT margin

-1,135.99

0

45.4

Net profit margin

-1,146.23

0

18.97

RoCE

-10.38

0.01

RoNW

-2.7

-0.01

RoA

-2.61

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.25

0

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.26

-0.01

0

Book value per share

14.59

9.76

10.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.74

0

594

P/CEPS

-5.67

-701.6

P/B

0.49

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

-50.11

1,487.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.9

-365.85

-58.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

227.56

0

Inventory days

4,642.35

0

Creditor days

-35.33

-39.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.13

0

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

1.38

-0.25

0.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-123.72

0

-84.52

Employee costs

-84.68

0

-608.57

Other costs

-1,144.15

0

-519.2

