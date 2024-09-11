Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
334.28
-34.46
EBIT growth
-86,650.53
-92.69
Net profit growth
32,748.76
-146.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,252.57
0
-1,112.3
EBIT margin
-1,135.99
0
45.4
Net profit margin
-1,146.23
0
18.97
RoCE
-10.38
0.01
RoNW
-2.7
-0.01
RoA
-2.61
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.25
0
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.26
-0.01
0
Book value per share
14.59
9.76
10.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.74
0
594
P/CEPS
-5.67
-701.6
P/B
0.49
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
-50.11
1,487.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.9
-365.85
-58.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
227.56
0
Inventory days
4,642.35
0
Creditor days
-35.33
-39.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.13
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
1.38
-0.25
0.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-123.72
0
-84.52
Employee costs
-84.68
0
-608.57
Other costs
-1,144.15
0
-519.2
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.