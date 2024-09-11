iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.15
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.14

2.47

-0.9

0.01

Depreciation

-2.33

-0.63

0

0

Tax paid

-3.66

-0.6

0

0

Working capital

4.62

3.41

5.5

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

10.76

4.64

4.58

-0.07

Capital expenditure

23.26

15.46

0.39

0

Free cash flow

34.02

20.1

4.97

-0.07

Equity raised

37.99

22.57

5.57

0.26

Investing

0

-4

0

4

Financing

0

0

0.02

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.01

38.68

10.56

4.2

