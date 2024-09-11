Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.14
2.47
-0.9
0.01
Depreciation
-2.33
-0.63
0
0
Tax paid
-3.66
-0.6
0
0
Working capital
4.62
3.41
5.5
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
10.76
4.64
4.58
-0.07
Capital expenditure
23.26
15.46
0.39
0
Free cash flow
34.02
20.1
4.97
-0.07
Equity raised
37.99
22.57
5.57
0.26
Investing
0
-4
0
4
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.01
38.68
10.56
4.2
