Summary

Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (Formerly known as Manvijay Development Company Limited) was incorporated on October 20, 1982. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of real estate activities & investment in group Company. There was change in the management & control of the Company during the year 2019-20 & new management took the control of the Company from 1st October, 2019 and changed their business activities to manufacturing/trading of electrical vehicles; scooters; by-cycles; electronic goods; home appliances; hospitality sector; herbal & ayurvedic sector & real estate sector. In addition to new business activities, the name of the Company was changed from Manvijay Development Company Limited to Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited during the year 2019-20. Currently, the Company has a production capacity of 400,000 units of Electric Scooters and bikes per year on a three-shift plan. Besides, it manufactures 12 scooters and bikes variants under the brand name Joy e-bike. The Company has 550+ dealership touchpoints.Wardwizards flagship brand Joy e-bike peddled its way into the EV segment by first introducing electric bicycles in year 2016. The Company inaugurated one of Indias largest electric two-wheelers plant in 2017. It launched Joy e bike butterfly, honeybee low speed electric scooter during October, 2018; it launched e- Monster Bike in 2019 and later on Thunderbolt, Hurricane, Beast, and Skyline in January, 2021. It launched 4-high perfor

