Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Share Price

38.15
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.75
  • Day's High39.37
  • 52 Wk High86.5
  • Prev. Close38.87
  • Day's Low37.04
  • 52 Wk Low 35.75
  • Turnover (lac)494.1
  • P/E155.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.8
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)994.55
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

38.75

Prev. Close

38.87

Turnover(Lac.)

494.1

Day's High

39.37

Day's Low

37.04

52 Week's High

86.5

52 Week's Low

35.75

Book Value

3.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

994.55

P/E

155.48

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0.39

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.07

26.07

25.92

23.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.53

62.73

36.32

4.8

Net Worth

102.6

88.8

62.24

28.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

184.56

39.31

0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

369.39

48,928.75

0

-100

Raw materials

-158.54

-31.82

-0.09

0

As % of sales

85.9

80.95

123.72

0

Employee costs

-6.13

-3.01

-0.06

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.14

2.47

-0.9

0.01

Depreciation

-2.33

-0.63

0

0

Tax paid

-3.66

-0.6

0

0

Working capital

4.62

3.41

5.5

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

369.39

48,928.75

0

-100

Op profit growth

353.15

-407.87

355.18

-38.01

EBIT growth

389.82

-374.65

-6,759.66

-5.95

Net profit growth

352.84

-305.54

-9,487.94

61.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

321.42

238.93

184.56

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

321.42

238.93

184.56

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

0.36

0.58

0.1

0.14

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,105.1

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,749.2

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

775.95

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,822.9

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,801.85

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Jaya Bhardwaj

Chairman & Managing Director

Yatin Sanjay Gupte

Independent Director

Sheetal Bhalerao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Preyansh Bharatkumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rohini Abhishek Chauhan

Additional Director

Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd

Summary

Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (Formerly known as Manvijay Development Company Limited) was incorporated on October 20, 1982. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of real estate activities & investment in group Company. There was change in the management & control of the Company during the year 2019-20 & new management took the control of the Company from 1st October, 2019 and changed their business activities to manufacturing/trading of electrical vehicles; scooters; by-cycles; electronic goods; home appliances; hospitality sector; herbal & ayurvedic sector & real estate sector. In addition to new business activities, the name of the Company was changed from Manvijay Development Company Limited to Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited during the year 2019-20. Currently, the Company has a production capacity of 400,000 units of Electric Scooters and bikes per year on a three-shift plan. Besides, it manufactures 12 scooters and bikes variants under the brand name Joy e-bike. The Company has 550+ dealership touchpoints.Wardwizards flagship brand Joy e-bike peddled its way into the EV segment by first introducing electric bicycles in year 2016. The Company inaugurated one of Indias largest electric two-wheelers plant in 2017. It launched Joy e bike butterfly, honeybee low speed electric scooter during October, 2018; it launched e- Monster Bike in 2019 and later on Thunderbolt, Hurricane, Beast, and Skyline in January, 2021. It launched 4-high perfor
Company FAQs

What is the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is ₹994.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is 155.48 and 10.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is ₹35.75 and ₹86.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd?

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.18%, 3 Years at -23.64%, 1 Year at -31.64%, 6 Month at -34.86%, 3 Month at -19.21% and 1 Month at -14.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.52 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 45.47 %

