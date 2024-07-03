Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹38.75
Prev. Close₹38.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹494.1
Day's High₹39.37
Day's Low₹37.04
52 Week's High₹86.5
52 Week's Low₹35.75
Book Value₹3.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)994.55
P/E155.48
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0.39
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.07
26.07
25.92
23.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.53
62.73
36.32
4.8
Net Worth
102.6
88.8
62.24
28.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
184.56
39.31
0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
369.39
48,928.75
0
-100
Raw materials
-158.54
-31.82
-0.09
0
As % of sales
85.9
80.95
123.72
0
Employee costs
-6.13
-3.01
-0.06
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.14
2.47
-0.9
0.01
Depreciation
-2.33
-0.63
0
0
Tax paid
-3.66
-0.6
0
0
Working capital
4.62
3.41
5.5
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
369.39
48,928.75
0
-100
Op profit growth
353.15
-407.87
355.18
-38.01
EBIT growth
389.82
-374.65
-6,759.66
-5.95
Net profit growth
352.84
-305.54
-9,487.94
61.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
321.42
238.93
184.56
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
321.42
238.93
184.56
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
0.36
0.58
0.1
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,105.1
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,749.2
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
775.95
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,822.9
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,801.85
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Jaya Bhardwaj
Chairman & Managing Director
Yatin Sanjay Gupte
Independent Director
Sheetal Bhalerao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Preyansh Bharatkumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rohini Abhishek Chauhan
Additional Director
Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
Summary
Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (Formerly known as Manvijay Development Company Limited) was incorporated on October 20, 1982. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of real estate activities & investment in group Company. There was change in the management & control of the Company during the year 2019-20 & new management took the control of the Company from 1st October, 2019 and changed their business activities to manufacturing/trading of electrical vehicles; scooters; by-cycles; electronic goods; home appliances; hospitality sector; herbal & ayurvedic sector & real estate sector. In addition to new business activities, the name of the Company was changed from Manvijay Development Company Limited to Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited during the year 2019-20. Currently, the Company has a production capacity of 400,000 units of Electric Scooters and bikes per year on a three-shift plan. Besides, it manufactures 12 scooters and bikes variants under the brand name Joy e-bike. The Company has 550+ dealership touchpoints.Wardwizards flagship brand Joy e-bike peddled its way into the EV segment by first introducing electric bicycles in year 2016. The Company inaugurated one of Indias largest electric two-wheelers plant in 2017. It launched Joy e bike butterfly, honeybee low speed electric scooter during October, 2018; it launched e- Monster Bike in 2019 and later on Thunderbolt, Hurricane, Beast, and Skyline in January, 2021. It launched 4-high perfor
Read More
The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is ₹994.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is 155.48 and 10.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is ₹35.75 and ₹86.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.18%, 3 Years at -23.64%, 1 Year at -31.64%, 6 Month at -34.86%, 3 Month at -19.21% and 1 Month at -14.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.