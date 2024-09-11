Herewith enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for recommendation of Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Pursuant to Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with applicable rules, the Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.15/- (Fifteen Paisa only) per equity share @ 15% at per Equity Share of INR 1 per share (INR One Only) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board fixed a Record date on Friday, 20th September, 2024 for determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)