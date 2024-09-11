|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.15
|15
|Final
|Herewith enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for recommendation of Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Pursuant to Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with applicable rules, the Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.15/- (Fifteen Paisa only) per equity share @ 15% at per Equity Share of INR 1 per share (INR One Only) for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board fixed a Record date on Friday, 20th September, 2024 for determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.