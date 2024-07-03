iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Nine Monthly Results

38.17
(-0.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:29:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

193.31

188.38

103.07

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

193.31

188.38

103.07

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.15

0.28

0.04

0.1

Total Income

193.37

188.53

103.35

0.14

0.1

Total Expenditure

171.65

174.08

94.94

0.46

0.21

PBIDT

21.72

14.44

8.41

-0.33

-0.11

Interest

3.34

0.66

0

0

0

PBDT

18.38

13.78

8.41

-0.33

-0.11

Depreciation

4.92

3.16

1.47

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.04

2.71

1.74

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.46

7.92

5.19

-0.33

-0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.46

7.92

5.19

-0.33

-0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.46

7.92

5.19

-0.33

-0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.36

0.31

0.2

-0.51

-0.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.07

26.05

25.64

6.48

6.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.23

7.66

8.15

-330

0

PBDTM(%)

9.5

7.31

8.15

-330

0

PATM(%)

4.89

4.2

5.03

-330

0

