Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
193.31
188.38
103.07
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
193.31
188.38
103.07
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.15
0.28
0.04
0.1
Total Income
193.37
188.53
103.35
0.14
0.1
Total Expenditure
171.65
174.08
94.94
0.46
0.21
PBIDT
21.72
14.44
8.41
-0.33
-0.11
Interest
3.34
0.66
0
0
0
PBDT
18.38
13.78
8.41
-0.33
-0.11
Depreciation
4.92
3.16
1.47
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.04
2.71
1.74
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.46
7.92
5.19
-0.33
-0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.46
7.92
5.19
-0.33
-0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.46
7.92
5.19
-0.33
-0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.36
0.31
0.2
-0.51
-0.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.07
26.05
25.64
6.48
6.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.23
7.66
8.15
-330
0
PBDTM(%)
9.5
7.31
8.15
-330
0
PATM(%)
4.89
4.2
5.03
-330
0
