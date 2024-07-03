Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58.18
51.41
128.11
106.29
49.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.18
51.41
128.11
106.29
49.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.03
0.15
0.04
0.01
Total Income
58.32
51.44
128.26
106.32
49.16
Total Expenditure
59.96
43.95
118.18
95.1
43.18
PBIDT
-1.64
7.49
10.08
11.22
5.99
Interest
3.79
2.88
1.87
1.6
0.94
PBDT
-5.44
4.61
8.21
9.61
5.05
Depreciation
1.52
1.49
1.75
1.73
1.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.91
0.91
2.42
2.52
0.91
Deferred Tax
0.17
-0.09
0.07
0.01
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.22
2.3
3.97
5.35
2.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.22
2.3
3.97
5.35
2.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.22
2.3
3.97
5.35
2.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.24
0.09
0.16
0.21
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.07
26.07
26.07
26.07
26.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.81
14.56
7.86
10.55
12.18
PBDTM(%)
-9.35
8.96
6.4
9.04
10.27
PATM(%)
-10.69
4.47
3.09
5.03
5.18
