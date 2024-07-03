iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Quarterly Results

38.28
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58.18

51.41

128.11

106.29

49.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.18

51.41

128.11

106.29

49.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.03

0.15

0.04

0.01

Total Income

58.32

51.44

128.26

106.32

49.16

Total Expenditure

59.96

43.95

118.18

95.1

43.18

PBIDT

-1.64

7.49

10.08

11.22

5.99

Interest

3.79

2.88

1.87

1.6

0.94

PBDT

-5.44

4.61

8.21

9.61

5.05

Depreciation

1.52

1.49

1.75

1.73

1.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.91

0.91

2.42

2.52

0.91

Deferred Tax

0.17

-0.09

0.07

0.01

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.22

2.3

3.97

5.35

2.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.22

2.3

3.97

5.35

2.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.22

2.3

3.97

5.35

2.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.24

0.09

0.16

0.21

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.07

26.07

26.07

26.07

26.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.81

14.56

7.86

10.55

12.18

PBDTM(%)

-9.35

8.96

6.4

9.04

10.27

PATM(%)

-10.69

4.47

3.09

5.03

5.18

