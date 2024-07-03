Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
321.42
238.93
184.56
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
321.42
238.93
184.56
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
0.36
0.58
0.1
0.14
Total Income
321.63
239.28
185.14
0.21
0.14
Total Expenditure
289.83
220.31
170.67
1.11
0.3
PBIDT
31.8
18.98
14.48
-0.9
-0.16
Interest
5.21
0.77
0
0
0
PBDT
26.59
18.21
14.48
-0.9
-0.16
Depreciation
6.67
4.95
2.33
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.46
4.56
4
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
-0.15
-0.34
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
13.44
8.85
8.48
-0.92
-0.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.44
8.85
8.48
-0.92
-0.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.44
8.85
8.48
-0.92
-0.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
0.34
0.35
-1.42
-0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
10
0
0
0
Equity
26.07
26.07
26.21
7.33
6.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.89
7.94
7.84
-900
0
PBDTM(%)
8.27
7.62
7.84
-900
0
PATM(%)
4.18
3.7
4.59
-920
0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.