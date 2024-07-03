iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd Annually Results

37.15
(-3.48%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

321.42

238.93

184.56

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

321.42

238.93

184.56

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

0.36

0.58

0.1

0.14

Total Income

321.63

239.28

185.14

0.21

0.14

Total Expenditure

289.83

220.31

170.67

1.11

0.3

PBIDT

31.8

18.98

14.48

-0.9

-0.16

Interest

5.21

0.77

0

0

0

PBDT

26.59

18.21

14.48

-0.9

-0.16

Depreciation

6.67

4.95

2.33

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.46

4.56

4

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

-0.15

-0.34

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

13.44

8.85

8.48

-0.92

-0.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.44

8.85

8.48

-0.92

-0.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.44

8.85

8.48

-0.92

-0.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

0.34

0.35

-1.42

-0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

15

10

0

0

0

Equity

26.07

26.07

26.21

7.33

6.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.89

7.94

7.84

-900

0

PBDTM(%)

8.27

7.62

7.84

-900

0

PATM(%)

4.18

3.7

4.59

-920

0

Wardwizard Inno.: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.