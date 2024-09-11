iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd AGM

35.96
(0.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:51:00 PM

Wardwizard Inno. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
This is with reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e Saturday, 31st August, 2024 has transacted and approved the following matters attached herewith Please find enclosed herewith the corrigendum to the Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024) Enclosed herewith the Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited held on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Enclosed herewith the Outcome of 42nd Annual General Meeting of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Wardwizard Inno.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

