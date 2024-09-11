|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|This is with reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e Saturday, 31st August, 2024 has transacted and approved the following matters attached herewith Please find enclosed herewith the intimation of revised Book Closure of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.