Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith the Intimation of Board Meeting of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited dated 06th November 2024. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome dated 6th November, 2024 Enclosed herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the second Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

This is with reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e Saturday, 31st August, 2024 has transacted and approved the following matters attached herewith Read less..

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board meeting dated 12th August, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Approval of Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Financial year 2024-25). ii. Appointment of Additional Director on the Board of the Company iii. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman and majority of the directors present in the meeting. Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed the intimation of Board Meeting date of Wardwizard innovations & Mobility Limited This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e Friday, 21st June, 2024 has transacted and approved following matters attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 24 May 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: i. To take on record the Resignation of Secretarial Auditors of the Company. ii. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 iii. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman and majority of the directors present in the meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 has transacted and approved following matters attached in Board Meeting Outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Company (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th April 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31 2024 (Financial Year 2023-2024) along with the Audited report. ii. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any to the shareholders on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. iii. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Herewith enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for recommendation of Dividend for the FY 2023-24 We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 25th April, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following business matters: 1. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 2. FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 18th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters:i. Related Party Transactions under Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 and IND AS 24 subject to Shareholders approval and such other approvals (if any). ii. To Re-appoint Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte (DIN 07261150) as the Managing Director of the Company subject to Shareholders approval and such other approvals (if any). iii. Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. iv. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. v. To consider and approve the notice and calendar of events for the Postal Ballot. vi. To consider the appointment of a Scrutinizer to conduct a Postal Ballot process. vii. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Enclosed herewith the Intimation of Change in Directorate under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 Enclosed herewith the Board Meeting Outcome dated 18.04.2024 Enclosed herewith the Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company called at shorter notice in terms of clause 1.3.11 of Secretarial Standard-I will be held on Friday 29th March 2024 to inter-alia for discussion on business matters and any other item with the permission of Chair. Kindly take the above intimation on the record. Thanking you Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 29, 2024, has inter alia, transacted and approved the following item: The approval of the board be and is hereby accorded to avail Short-Term Working Capital Loan facility to an amount of Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores only) from the Non-banking Financial Company- Shriram Finance Limited for financing the Companys funding requirements on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company & lender. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 A.M & concluded at 11.00 A.M. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday 16th March 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i)Appointment of Additional Director(s) on the Board of the company. (ii) Reconstitution of various Committees of the Company. (iii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Enclosed herewith is the outcome of a separate meeting of independent directors of the company. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 16.03.2024. Enclosed herewith Change in Directorate of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday 24th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: (i) To re-constitute various Committees of the Company. (ii) To take note of the resignation letters given by the Directors. (iii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the above intimation on the record. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting Of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited held on 24.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024