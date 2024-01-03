Willard India Ltd Management Discussions

Willard India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
WILLARD INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2003-2004
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
SUGAR INDUSTRY
Industry Structure and developments
The Sugar Industry in India is dominated by the Cooperative Sector which
account for nearly 55% in terms of number of factories, installed capacity
and production capacities. The entire industry has been affected by various
problems including huge arrears in sugarcane payment, overstock, less
margin, government regulations etc. In order to stabilise the sugar prices,
the Government has tightened the Regulated Release Mechanism by amending
the Essential Commodities Act.
Opportunities and threats
The total record production for the sugar season ended during 2002-03 was
of 20 million tons which has aggravated the glut situation prevailing in
the industry. But the majority areas of India are reeling under severe
drought, the production is likely to be affected during the sugar season
2003-04. The production has sharply declined by about 25% during the season
and it is expected that it will take a year or two to stabilise once again.
The drop in production due to natural phenomena has helped to liquidate the
excess sugar stock with the industry and of late, the prices have shown
reasonable improvement.
Outlook
Due to the severe drought conditions in the last year, there was drop in
sugar cane production by about 25% during the season 2003-04 and the
availability of sugar cane for crushing season 2004-05 is also affected.
Sugar pries are likely to remain at higher levels during the coming year.
There would also be an upward revision in cane prices.
Risks and concerns
Because of various Governmental regulations, basically there is no
correlation between the price payable for sugar cane and sugar price
realization. Large scale import of sugar may adversely affect the demand
supply equilibrium.
JUTE INDUSTRY
Jute Industry Structure
India is the world leader in terms of raw jute production as well as jute
goods manufacturing. Nearly 80% of the production is for the domestic
market. On account of increased production of food grains and sugar, the
demand for the jute goods in the domestic market has gone up despite the
loss of jute goods market for packaging cement and urea.
Opportunities and threats
With the increasing production of food grains and other edible products
such as sugar, the prospects of greater demand for jute bags for packaging
the same are encouraging. The only alternative available to jute packaging
are hydro carbon plastic woven sacks which are deemed to be health
hazardous as well as environmentally undesirable due to their
non biodegradability. Even so, bulk handling systems developments in future
and greater inroads by the synthetic woven sacks in the domestic market do
pose a threat to the jute industry.
Outlook
The demand for jute products wail always be there and the inputs namely raw
materials arid supplies for the jute industry V, III continue to be
available throughout the year. The jute industry is one of the most eco-
friendly industries and in the present era of much greater awareness of
environmental and ecological concerns, the industry is well poised for
growth and development. The natural fiber jute bags are also considered
health safe, particularly in comparison with plastic bags which may prove
to be hazardous to human and animal health. Efforts are on to develop new
jute products for diversified uses in areas other than packaging.
Internal control systems and their adequacy
The company has installed proper internal control systems for the various
function areas. The checks and control measures are effective and adequate.
Financial Performance and operational performance
The details of financial performance and operational performance is
mentioned m the Directors Report.
Cautionary Statement
Management Discussion and Analysis detailing the companys objectives and
expectations may have "forward looking statements" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ
materially from these expressed or implied depending upon the demand-supply
conditions, government regulations, changes in Government policies, tax
implications, economic developments within India and overseas.