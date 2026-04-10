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Willard India Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Willard India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Willard India Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Apr, 2026|07:52 AM
Sep-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Jun-2008
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.17%

Non-Promoter- 2.58%

Institutions: 2.57%

Non-Institutions: 59.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Willard India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

11.18

11.18

11.18

12

Preference Capital

1.18

1.18

1.18

1.18

Reserves

-14.47

-14.32

-3.84

-4.9

Net Worth

-2.11

-1.96

8.52

8.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Willard India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

832.3

422.4914,804.35-54.350773.24127.35

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

477.8

23.219,649.19106.660.631,454.12182.62

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

382.65

26.488,376.1393.30.651,409.53140.86

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

27.47

05,846.96-23.801,958.7-8.29

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

BAJAJHIND

17.46

04,174.115.0601,368.218.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Willard India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K K Bajoria

Whole-time Director

N K Rawat

Director

H S Singh

Director

Anil Kumar Chamaria

Director

Sangeet Agarwal

Company Secretary

T V Ganesan

Director

Pankaj Jain

Registered Office

Village Bhandoria,

P O Aurangabad,

Uttar Pradesh - 245401

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Willard India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Willard India Ltd share price today?

The Willard India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Willard India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Willard India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Willard India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Willard India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Willard India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Willard India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Willard India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Willard India Ltd?

Willard India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.06%, 3 Years at 2.84%, 1 Year at 16.28%, 6 Month at 36.40%, 3 Month at 43.92% and 1 Month at 31.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Willard India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Willard India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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