No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
11.18
11.18
11.18
12
Preference Capital
1.18
1.18
1.18
1.18
Reserves
-14.47
-14.32
-3.84
-4.9
Net Worth
-2.11
-1.96
8.52
8.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
832.3
|422.49
|14,804.35
|-54.35
|0
|773.24
|127.35
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
477.8
|23.21
|9,649.19
|106.66
|0.63
|1,454.12
|182.62
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
382.65
|26.48
|8,376.13
|93.3
|0.65
|1,409.53
|140.86
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
27.47
|0
|5,846.96
|-23.8
|0
|1,958.7
|-8.29
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
BAJAJHIND
17.46
|0
|4,174.1
|15.06
|0
|1,368.2
|18.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K K Bajoria
Whole-time Director
N K Rawat
Director
H S Singh
Director
Anil Kumar Chamaria
Director
Sangeet Agarwal
Company Secretary
T V Ganesan
Director
Pankaj Jain
Village Bhandoria,
P O Aurangabad,
Uttar Pradesh - 245401
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Willard India Ltd
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