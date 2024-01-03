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Willard India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

11.18

11.18

11.18

12

Preference Capital

1.18

1.18

1.18

1.18

Reserves

-14.47

-14.32

-3.84

-4.9

Net Worth

-2.11

-1.96

8.52

8.28

Minority Interest

Debt

2.22

2.13

0

0.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.1

0.16

8.52

9.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

9.78

9.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.09

0.15

-1.26

-0.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.16

0.22

0.22

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-1.27

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.21

-0.97

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

0.1

0.16

8.52

9.04

Willard India Ltd : related Articles

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