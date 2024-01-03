Willard India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
11.18
11.18
11.18
12
Preference Capital
1.18
1.18
1.18
1.18
Reserves
-14.47
-14.32
-3.84
-4.9
Net Worth
-2.11
-1.96
8.52
8.28
Minority Interest
Debt
2.22
2.13
0
0.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.1
0.16
8.52
9.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
9.78
9.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.09
0.15
-1.26
-0.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.16
0.22
0.22
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-1.27
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.21
-0.97
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
0.1
0.16
8.52
9.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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