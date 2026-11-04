Wiscon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.22
5
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.55
-0.83
-2.09
Net Worth
15.77
4.17
-0.34
Minority Interest
Debt
4.27
0.46
0.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.04
4.63
0.27
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.11
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.6
0.73
Networking Capital
9.84
3.71
-0.63
Inventories
5.65
1.14
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.07
3.54
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.97
3.92
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-5.55
-4.16
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.3
-0.72
-0.95
Cash
0.11
0.2
0.01
Total Assets
20.03
4.62
0.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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