Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRetail
Open₹197.05
Prev. Close₹203.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,806.63
Day's High₹205.5
Day's Low₹195.5
52 Week's High₹204.2
52 Week's Low₹194
Book Value₹51.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)407.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.22
5
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.55
-0.83
-2.09
Net Worth
15.77
4.17
-0.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
196.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
196.87
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,412
|64.62
|2,18,849.84
|803.6
|0
|19,206.18
|418.35
Trent Ltd
TRENT
3,055.15
|75.69
|1,61,676.03
|489.65
|0.09
|5,787.64
|159.86
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
91
|61.36
|42,256.97
|165.18
|0
|1,990.09
|15.86
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
2,492.3
|93.91
|12,139.87
|32.33
|0
|79.49
|493.96
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
73.76
|42.77
|8,926.9
|50.16
|0.68
|2,279.7
|11.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sidhant Dalmia
Executive Director
Mukesh Kumar
Executive Director
Prempal Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aarti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Saini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Arora
C 64 DDA Shed Okhla Ind Area,
PH 1 South Delhi,
Delhi - 110020
Tel: +91 93158 48377
Website: https://wiscon.in/
Email: investor.relations@wiscon.in
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Wiscon Industries Limited was incorporated on September 16, 2022 as Wiscon Industries Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated S...
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Reports by Wiscon Industries Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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