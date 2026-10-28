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Wiscon Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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204
(0.22%)
Nov 4, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open197.05
  • Day's High205.5
  • 52 Wk High204.2
  • Prev. Close203.55
  • Day's Low195.5
  • 52 Wk Low 194
  • Turnover (lac)2,806.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)407.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Wiscon Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹197.05

Prev. Close

₹203.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,806.63

Day's High

₹205.5

Day's Low

₹195.5

52 Week's High

₹204.2

52 Week's Low

₹194

Book Value

₹51.92

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

407.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wiscon Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Wiscon Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Wiscon Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|03:55 AM
Nov-2026Jul-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.46%

Non-Promoter- 18.77%

Institutions: 18.77%

Non-Institutions: 12.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Wiscon Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

5.22

5

1.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.55

-0.83

-2.09

Net Worth

15.77

4.17

-0.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

196.87

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

196.87

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.26

Wiscon Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,412

64.622,18,849.84803.6019,206.18418.35

Trent Ltd

TRENT

3,055.15

75.691,61,676.03489.650.095,787.64159.86

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

91

61.3642,256.97165.1801,990.0915.86

Cartrade Tech Ltd

CARTRADE

2,492.3

93.9112,139.8732.33079.49493.96

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

73.76

42.778,926.950.160.682,279.711.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wiscon Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sidhant Dalmia

Executive Director

Mukesh Kumar

Executive Director

Prempal Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aarti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chetna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Saini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Arora

Registered Office

C 64 DDA Shed Okhla Ind Area,

PH 1 South Delhi,

Delhi - 110020

Tel: +91 93158 48377

Website: https://wiscon.in/

Email: investor.relations@wiscon.in

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Wiscon Industries Limited was incorporated on September 16, 2022 as Wiscon Industries Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated S...
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Reports by Wiscon Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

The Wiscon Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹204 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wiscon Industries Ltd is ₹407.75 Cr. as of 04 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Wiscon Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.92 as of 04 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wiscon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wiscon Industries Ltd is ₹194 and ₹204.2 as of 04 Nov ‘26
Wiscon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Wiscon Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.46 %
Institutions - 18.78 %
Public - 12.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wiscon Industries Ltd

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