RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

YAASHVI JEWELLERS LIMITED

Dear Sir,

We have examined the attached Restated Audited Financial Information of Yaashvi Jewellers Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company " which was incorporated pursuant to conversion of "Yaashvi Jewellers Private Ltd comprising the Restated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023. the Restated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Audited Cash Flow Statement for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023, the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 15, 2025. for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of : -

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note").

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, Jaipur in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 on the basis of preparation stated in ANNEXURE - IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated December 1, 2024. in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company; The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

b) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,

c) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited Financial Statement for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and which have been approved by the board of directors.

b) We have audited the special purpose financial information of the Company for the Stub Period ended June 30, 2025 & Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2025 prepared by the Company in accordance with the AS for the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of getting its financial statements audited by an audit firm holding a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to proposed IPO. We have issued our report for both the Periods on December 15, 2025, on these special-purpose financial information to the Board of Directors who have approved these in their meeting held on December 15, 2025.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by the statutory Auditor ARS & Company (the "Statutory Auditors") dated October 9, 2025, September 9, 2025, August 08, 2024 & August 02, 2023 for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 respectively.

b) The audit was conducted by the Companys statutory auditor, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities and statements of profit and loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the Audited Financial Statement") examined by them for the said years.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by statutory auditor which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023. There is no qualification of statutory auditor for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023.

The audit reports on the financial statements were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 :-

a) The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

c) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by ARS & Company for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

e) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this report;

f) Adjustments in Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

g) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement;

h) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement.

i) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

j) The related party transaction for purchase & sales of services entered by the company are at arms length.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in ANNEXURE - I to this report, of the Company as at Stub Period ended June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31,2025, March 31,2024 & March 31,2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in ANNEXURE - II to this report, of the Company for Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in ANNEXURE - III to this report, of the Company for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the Stub Period ending June 30, 2025, & financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document") for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves And Surplus Note - I.1 & I.2 Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowings Note - I.3 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities Note - 1.4 Restated Statement of Long Term Provisions Note - I.5 Restated Statement of Short T erm Borrowings Note - 1.6 Restated Statement of Trade Payables Note - I.7 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities And Short Term Provisions Note - I.8 & Note - I.9 Restated Statement of Fixed Assets Note - I.10 Restated Statement of Non Current Investments Note - I.11 Restated Statement of Non Current Assets Note - I.12 Restated Statement of Inventories Note - I.13 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Note - I.14 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Note - I.15 Restated Statement of Short Term Loans & Advances Note - I.16 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Note - I.17 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Note - II. 1 Restated Statement of Other Income Note - II.2 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Note - II.3 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of Finished goods, WIP & Stock in Trade Note - II.4 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Note - II.5 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note - II.6 Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortisation Note - II.7 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Note - II.8 Restated Statement of Deferred T ax Asset / Liabilities Note - II.9 Restated Statement of Earnings per Share Note - II.10 Restated Statement of Other Disclosure to the Restated Financial Note - V Restated Statement of Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios Note - VI Restated Statement of Capitalization Note - VII Restated Statement of T ax Shelter Note - VIII Restated statement of Related party transaction Note - IX Restated statement of Dividend Note - X Restated statement of Change in Significant Accounting Policies Note - XI Restated statement of Contingent Liabilities Note - XII

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Information of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in ANNEXURE - IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. A Y & Company, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above financial information contained in ANNEXURE - I to XII of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the IPO-SME for Proposed Issue of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.