Status: upcoming
₹0/0 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
29 Oct 2026
02 Nov 2026
0 Equity Shares
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0 - 0 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Jio Platforms IPO received 3.48 times subscription by 11:02 AM on October 22, 2026, led by strong QIB demand at 9.42x. The GMP stood at ₹247, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,366 against the upper price band of ₹1,119.
22 Oct 2026|11:14 AM
₹30,230-crore IPO received ₹90,500 crore in Day 1 bids on October 21, 2026, with the issue subscribed three times by 5 PM. The QIB portion led demand with 9 times subscription, while retail participation stood at 0.67 times. The IPO closes on October 23, ahead of its scheduled October 28 listing.
21 Oct 2026|07:24 PM
Reliance Industries shares gained 1.71% to ₹1,222.50 on the NSE by 11:25 AM on October 21, 2026, as Jio Platforms launched its IPO. The ₹30,213-crore issue, expected valuation of ₹10.3 lakh crore and proposed debt repayment of up to ₹27,500 crore are key developments surrounding the market movement.
21 Oct 2026|11:58 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Core4 Engineers Ltd
23 Oct - 27 Oct 2026
88.00 - 93.00
51.87 - 54.82
EAAA India Alternatives Ltd
26 Oct - 28 Oct 2026
1,585.00 - 1,665.00
1,200.00
SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
313.00 - 330.00
640.87 - 667.53
BLS Polymers Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
142.00 - 150.00
241.4 - 255
Wiscon Industries Ltd
27 Oct - 29 Oct 2026
194.00 - 204.00
104.61 - 110
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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