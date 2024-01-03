iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Breweries & Distilleries Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.

image

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

image

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

image

United Breweries' revenue in March quarter up y-o-y by 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heniken NV stated in a press release that the organic growth of beer volume rose by 4.7%, showing improvement across all regions.

image

Som Distilleries emerges as top strong beer brand in Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hunter, SOM's flagship brand, is a forerunner in the strong beer category.

1
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.