HFCL Expands Globally: Sets Up Optical Fibre Cable Plant in Poland to Meet European Demand

HFCL aims to ramp up the share of exports in its OFC vertical revenue from the current 30% to 70% over the next 4-5 years.

Elin Electronics IPO: Last day to subscribe

50% of shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15% shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and remaining 35% for retail investors.

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3.06 times on final day of offer

The company will finalise share allotment on December 27 and will list on stock market on December 30.

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 89% on day 2

The company has a market share of 12% in fractional horsepower motors, 7.2% in LED lighting & flashlights and 10.7% in small appliances as of FY21

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 61% on day 2 so far

The company has reduced the offer to 1.42 crore shares from 1.92 crore shares after receiving Rs 142 crore from anchor investors.

NXTDIGITAL skyrockets 12% after board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into company

The merger will enable the shareholders of NDL to participate in and bolster the growth plans of HLFL thereby creating value for shareholders.

Polycab India allots 8,665 equity shares under ESOP

