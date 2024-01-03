The collaboration between BHEL and BARC is an important step towards developing hydrogen technology and creating a greener future.
Total income increased marginally in the quarter to ₹8,416.84 Crore, up from ₹8,338.61 Crore the previous year.
The net profit for the quarter ending December 2023 was ₹345 Crore.
The plan includes the establishment of exclusive EV dealerships in the coming quarters to cater to the unique needs and preferences of EV customers
The facility will be built on the Burrup Peninsula, about 20 kilometers north of Karratha, Western Australia.
According to BHEL’s filing with the bourses, it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 187.99 crore.
REPL will transfer to JS Auto 13,00,000 equity shares of its current paid-up capital.
The orders relates to the design, testing, manufacturing, supply, commissioning of 72 Standard Gauge Cars.
The parent plans to sell 63 lakh shares for Rs 1,890 crore.
The order includes the supply of 3000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives.
