Capital Goods Sector

BHEL, BARC sign agreement for hydrogen manufacturing

The collaboration between BHEL and BARC is an important step towards developing hydrogen technology and creating a greener future.

BHEL's net profit in March quarter down y-o-y by 25%

Total income increased marginally in the quarter to ₹8,416.84 Crore, up from ₹8,338.61 Crore the previous year.

ABB India surges to new 52-week high on reporting highest-ever Q4 topline

The net profit for the quarter ending December 2023 was ₹345 Crore.

Tata Motors Plans Exclusive Sales Network for Electric Vehicles

The plan includes the establishment of exclusive EV dealerships in the coming quarters to cater to the unique needs and preferences of EV customers

Larsen & Toubro-led arm bags order for Perdaman’s Urea plant in Australia

The facility will be built on the Burrup Peninsula, about 20 kilometers north of Karratha, Western Australia.

BHEL reports loss of Rs 343 crore in Q1FY24; stock tumbles ~4%

According to BHEL’s filing with the bourses, it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 187.99 crore.

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high on acquisition of Ratnakar Energy

REPL will transfer to JS Auto 13,00,000 equity shares of its current paid-up capital.

Titagarh Rail Systems zooms ~5% on receiving new order worth Rs 857 crore

The orders relates to the design, testing, manufacturing, supply, commissioning of 72 Standard Gauge Cars.

Timken India tanks ~7% as Singapore parent plans to offload stake

The parent plans to sell 63 lakh shares for Rs 1,890 crore.

RITES enters contract with National Railways of Zimbabwe for Rolling Stock; stock climbs ~4%

The order includes the supply of 3000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives.

