Banking Sector

UCO Bank logs 50% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.

HDFC Bank to pare stake worth ₹10,000 Crore in HDB Financial IPO

HDB Financial Services, founded in 2007, offers secured and unsecured loans and operates more than 1,680 branches across India.

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

UBS Group picks up stake worth ₹543 Crore in HDFC Bank

According to BSE block deal data, UBS Group's unit, UBS Principal Capital Asia, bought 30.72 lakh shares of Mumbai-based HDFC Bank.

SBI raises ₹7,500 Crore via first Basel III tier 2 bonds

Shri C S Setty, Chairman of SBI, emphasised the increased participation and diversity of bids, demonstrating investors' trust in the bank.

PNB shares zoom ~7% as Q1 net profit up by 159% y-o-y

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.

AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit up by 30% y-o-y in Q1

AU Small Finance Bank's pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) increased by 81% year on year to ₹988 Crore, up from ₹546 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Paytm's net loss surges in Q1FY25 due to RBI restrictions

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) restrictions by RBI impacting business significantly.

123
