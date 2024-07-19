The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 3.18% in the September quarter, compared to 3.32% in the June quarter.
HDB Financial Services, founded in 2007, offers secured and unsecured loans and operates more than 1,680 branches across India.
However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.
This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.
According to BSE block deal data, UBS Group's unit, UBS Principal Capital Asia, bought 30.72 lakh shares of Mumbai-based HDFC Bank.
Shri C S Setty, Chairman of SBI, emphasised the increased participation and diversity of bids, demonstrating investors' trust in the bank.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio fell considerably, with the lender lowering its FY25 gross NPA projection to 4% from 5% previously.
Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.
AU Small Finance Bank's pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) increased by 81% year on year to ₹988 Crore, up from ₹546 Crore in Q1 FY24.
Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) restrictions by RBI impacting business significantly.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.