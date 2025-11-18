Strong Week for Equities: IT, Banks, and Oil & Gas Lift Markets

In a week when the markets had a strong performance, FIIs sold equities worth INR 12,020 crore. Despite the choppiness in global markets, the VIX eased to 11.94 after rising to a two-month high of 12.56 in the previous week. Overall, Indian markets ended the week on a positive note, supported by gains in banking, IT, and oil & gas, along with steady mid-cap interest. Softer crude prices, healthy earnings, and easing U.S. shutdown concerns lifted sentiment, while limited profit booking created mild volatility.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – PSU Banks Power Weekly Market Surge

Weekly Performance: 1.62%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 84060.1 84697.9 84029.3 84562.8 13 Nov, 2025 84525.9 84919.4 84253.0 84478.7 12 Nov, 2025 84238.9 84652.0 84166.8 84466.5 11 Nov, 2025 83671.5 83936.5 83124.0 83871.3 10 Nov, 2025 83198.2 83754.5 83197.7 83535.4 07 Nov, 2025 83150.1 83390.1 82671.0 83216.3

Source: BSE

The BSE SENSEX 30 index closed higher last week, after seeing a pullback the previous week. Sector rotation within PSU banks and capital goods, along with strong IT sector momentum, drove weekly gains. Market sentiment improved as U.S. shutdown risks eased. Notably, the BJP’s gains in the Bihar elections resulted in a rally even on a day when most global markets had corrected. The index hit a high of 84919.4 and a low of 82671.0 during the week. It closed at 84562.8 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 1346.5 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Financials Ignite A Broad Market Surge

Weekly Performance: 1.64%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 25767.9 25940.2 25740.8 25910.0 13 Nov, 2025 25906.1 26010.7 25808.4 25879.2 12 Nov, 2025 25834.3 25934.5 25781.2 25875.8 11 Nov, 2025 25617.0 25715.8 25449.2 25695.0 10 Nov, 2025 25503.5 25653.5 25503.5 25574.3 07 Nov, 2025 25433.8 25551.2 25318.5 25492.3

Source: NSE

The Nifty 50 index ended higher by 1.64% last week, after breaking the two-week losing streak. Positive momentum was supported by select large-caps, along with gains in Nifty IT and Pharma. A rebound in global tech stocks led to a positive start to the week. However, as global markets witnessed selling pressure by the end of the week, Indian markets were buoyed by optimism over the Bihar elections. The index hit a high of 26010.7 and a low of 25318.4 during the week. It closed at 25910.0 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 417.8 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Cautious Rotation Fuels Mid‑Cap Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.5%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 60708.8 60973.3 60489.1 60739.2 13 Nov, 2025 60955.4 61131.8 60623.0 60692.1 12 Nov, 2025 60704.7 61011.0 60641.2 60902.3 11 Nov, 2025 60247.3 60459.8 59812.1 60427.0 10 Nov, 2025 59970.4 60308.8 59881.4 60124.2 07 Nov, 2025 59285.8 59918.7 58807.3 59843.2

Source: NSE

The Nifty Midcap 100 index underperformed large caps but still ended the week with gains, supported by strong interest in select mid-cap stocks. Capital goods and IT added stability, while stock-specific moves in infrastructure and commodities kept the index flat to slightly positive. The index hit a high of 61131.8 and a low of 58807.3 during the week. It closed at 60739.2 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 896.0 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – An Underperformance vs Large Caps

Weekly Performance: 0.98%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 18154.3 18286.8 18148.0 18252.5 13 Nov, 2025 18287.0 18312.5 18160.3 18183.7 12 Nov, 2025 18174.3 18265.2 18155.3 18250.5 11 Nov, 2025 18170.9 18188.7 18042.3 18101.4 10 Nov, 2025 18128.7 18183.9 18097.6 18138.6 07 Nov, 2025 18006.2 18128.5 17843.9 18076.0

Source: NSE

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index underperformed large caps but posted gains. The index hit a high of 18312.6 and a low of 17843.9 during the week. It closed at 18252.5 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 176.5 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – PSU Banks Drive Strong Market Momentum

Weekly Performance: 1.11%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 58050.0 58590.1 58050.0 58517.6 13 Nov, 2025 58158.8 58615.9 58127.1 58381.9 12 Nov, 2025 58505.4 58507.7 58171.9 58274.6 11 Nov, 2025 57962.3 58187.4 57594.2 58138.1 10 Nov, 2025 57846.2 58097.2 57846.2 57937.6 07 Nov, 2025 57391.4 58001.4 57157.9 57876.8

Source: NSE

Last week, Nifty Bank rose 1.11%, led by PSU banks and financials on strong domestic sentiment. Optimism from banking earnings drove rotation toward financials and capital goods. The index hit a high of 58615.9 and a low of 57157.9 during the week. It closed at 58517.6 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 640.8 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Stocks Surge on Fed Cut Hopes

Weekly Performance: 3.37%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 36392.1 36503.0 35957.3 36301.2 13 Nov, 2025 36937.9 36939.9 36525.4 36679.5 12 Nov, 2025 36299.4 36911.9 36290.8 36855.4 11 Nov, 2025 35902.9 36149.9 35683.9 36116.9 10 Nov, 2025 35246.9 35855.6 35237.2 35688.2 07 Nov, 2025 35233.2 35272.6 34732.5 35117.6

Source: NSE

The Nifty IT index surged 3.37% following a decline in the previous week. The rally was supported by positive global cues such as hopes of a Fed rate cut and a rebound in global tech at the start of the week. The index hit a high of 36939.9 and a low of 34732.5 during the week. It closed at 36301.2 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 1183.6 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Crude Slide Trumps Gas Surge

Weekly Performance: 1.62%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 12155.8 12264.0 12142.3 12190.1 13 Nov, 2025 12215.7 12225.8 12139.6 12177.0 12 Nov, 2025 12163.0 12249.0 12140.9 12190.8 11 Nov, 2025 12059.0 12104.0 11941.8 12092.8 10 Nov, 2025 11986.5 12110.5 11981.8 12021.8 07 Nov, 2025 11965.5 12032.4 11917.6 11996.1

Source: NSE

The Nifty Oil & Gas index traded positively last week, supported by softer crude prices. The index hit a high of 12264.0 and a low of 11917.6 during the week. It closed at 12190.1 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 194.0 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Profit‑Taking Hits Consumer Staples

Weekly Performance: 0.22%

date open high low close 14 Nov, 2025 55153.6 55621.2 54914.6 55560.8 13 Nov, 2025 55594.8 55616.7 55209.8 55243.5 12 Nov, 2025 55629.9 55639.8 55327.2 55529.2 11 Nov, 2025 55347.3 55588.4 55048.4 55523.1 10 Nov, 2025 55425.9 55652.4 55291.4 55334.4 07 Nov, 2025 55497.6 55712.1 55306.9 55437.2

Source: NSE

The Nifty FMCG index was a key underperformer. High valuation and lack of demand acceleration continue to be key headwinds. This, along with deflation in food prices that have impacted rural consumption, continues to impact investors’ sentiment. The index hit a high of 55712.1 and a low of 54914.6 during the week. It closed at 55560.8 on 14 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 123.6 pts.