SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.
Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.
According to sources, the QIP's indicated issue price is ₹61.6 per share, a 20.8% decrease from Monday's BSE closing price.
Spice Healthcare issued preferential warrants on September 4, 2023, resulting in the acquisition of 13.74% of equity shares.
The funds may also be used to expand the company's fleet, increasing capacity and capitalising on the expanding demand for air travel.
In February, the company's board proposed a preferential share offering of up to ₹316 Crore to revitalise stalled aircraft and improve financial performance.
Gangwal sold a 5.8% share in the budget airline in March 2024, lowering his holding to approximately 5.8% at the conclusion of the quarter.
According to an announcement issued on Tuesday, ANA will affix its 'NH' designator code to Air India's route between Tokyo Narita and Delhi.
The lessors sought deregistration of three Boeing 737-800s due to outstanding payment issues. The DGCA deregistered the planes with the call letters VT-MXJ, MXF, and SZJ.
Rakesh Gangwal, his wife Shobha Gangwal, and their family trust, all members of the promoter group, owned approximately 34% of the airline in December 2022.
