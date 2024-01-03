iifl-logo-icon 1
Aviation Sector

SpiceJet plans significant expansion with 75 new aircrafts

SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.

Dreamfolks announces resolution of lounge access disruption

Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.

SpiceJet to raise ₹3,000 Crore via QIP

According to sources, the QIP's indicated issue price is ₹61.6 per share, a 20.8% decrease from Monday's BSE closing price.

SpiceJet promoters get SEBI exemption from making open offer

Spice Healthcare issued preferential warrants on September 4, 2023, resulting in the acquisition of 13.74% of equity shares.

SpiceJet gets board approval to raise ₹3,000 Crore via QIP

The funds may also be used to expand the company's fleet, increasing capacity and capitalising on the expanding demand for air travel.

SpiceJet board may consider fund raising via QIP on July 23

In February, the company's board proposed a preferential share offering of up to ₹316 Crore to revitalise stalled aircraft and improve financial performance.

IndiGo stock price down by more than 4% today

Gangwal sold a 5.8% share in the budget airline in March 2024, lowering his holding to approximately 5.8% at the conclusion of the quarter.

Air India signs codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways

According to an announcement issued on Tuesday, ANA will affix its 'NH' designator code to Air India's route between Tokyo Narita and Delhi.

Wilmington Trust Appeals SpiceJet Insolvency Case to NCLAT

The lessors sought deregistration of three Boeing 737-800s due to outstanding payment issues. The DGCA deregistered the planes with the call letters VT-MXJ, MXF, and SZJ.

Rakesh Gangwal pares 5.8% stake worth ₹6,786 Crore in InterGlobe Aviation

Rakesh Gangwal, his wife Shobha Gangwal, and their family trust, all members of the promoter group, owned approximately 34% of the airline in December 2022.

