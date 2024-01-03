iifl-logo-icon 1
Auto Sector

Hyundai Motor India makes debut at 1.48% below issue price

The Hyundai Motor India IPO is an offer for sale, meaning Hyundai Motor Company will be the sole recipient of the funds raised.

Hyundai Motors India IPO allotment today; Check details here

As the public issue is solely an OFS, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which stands as the second largest car manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki, will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Hyundai Motor India Secures ₹8,315 Crore from Anchor Investors

According to Hyundai’s filing, out of the total 4.2 crore shares allocated, 1.46 crore shares were designated for 21 domestic mutual funds across 83 schemes.

Tata Motors JLR to spend £500 Million for UK plant

Last month, JLR warned that its push towards EVs will cost more than expected, citing sluggish consumer demand.

JSW Auto Appoints Rajiv Mehta to Lead Electric Mobility Expansion

The company is now venturing into the electric mobility business, with Mehta playing a key role in driving this new phase of expansion.

ASK Automotive promoter to pare 6% stake via OFS

The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Warburg Pincus pares 8.64% stake in Cartrade Tech

According to the NSE's bulk deal data, Highdell Investment sold 40.76 lakh shares, representing an 8.64% ownership in Cartrade Tech.

Jupiter Wagons to invest ₹2,500 Crore for subsidiary

This factory is planned to be operational by the calendar year 2027, serving both domestic and foreign markets.

Infosys inks pact to build LIC’s new digital platform

Furthermore, the platform will be an open system, allowing for seamless connection with FinTech firms and Bancassurance partners.

