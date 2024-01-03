The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.
RailTel is also preparing to bid on a big government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives. The tender opened on September 19.
It has received orders for 3 further packages, including a 380kV overhead transmission line and a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation.
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.
The business expects the preferred issuance to increase its net worth from over ₹9,000 Crore to over ₹12,000 Crore.
The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.
The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.
The site would be converted into residential and commercial space under the project, which is estimated to cost roughly ₹1,600 Crore.
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.
BEL received an order worth ₹850 Crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply an indigenous multi-function radar in X band.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.