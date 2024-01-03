iifl-logo-icon 1
Bondada Engg jumps ~5% on ₹468 Crore order win

The order is for the procurement of materials and installation of a solar power producing plant of 130 MWp/100 MWac.

RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

RailTel is also preparing to bid on a big government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives. The tender opened on September 19.

L&T secures ‘mega’ orders to build advanced grid systems

It has received orders for 3 further packages, including a 380kV overhead transmission line and a bulk supply 380kV gas-insulated substation.

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Reliance Infra approves ₹6,000 Crore QIP

The business expects the preferred issuance to increase its net worth from over ₹9,000 Crore to over ₹12,000 Crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.

Indo National pares 51% stake in Kineco for ₹220 Crore

The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of ₹220 Crore.

NBCC, MTNL inks pact for ₹1,600 Crore project in New Delhi

The site would be converted into residential and commercial space under the project, which is estimated to cost roughly ₹1,600 Crore.

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

Bharat Electronics secures multiple contracts worth ₹1,155 Crore

BEL received an order worth ₹850 Crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply an indigenous multi-function radar in X band.

123
