BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.
According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.
Ami Organics plans to raise ₹500 Crore through this stock option. In April, the company's Board of Directors approved the fundraising request.
Season-to-date rainfall (since 1-Jan-24) is ~5% below normal. Reservoir levels are below last-year levels and 10yr average.
US cotton prices rose by 20% MoM, due to recovery in demand leading to tight supply-demand balance. Soybean and corn fall 6% each, because of excess supplies, with disappointing U.S. mandates for plant-based renewable fuels contributing to weakness. Brazil corn and wheat prices, too, decline 12%/8% each. On the other hand, healthy global demand for rice continues to keep prices elevated. Bloomberg Agriculture spot index was down 3% MoM.
The revised FRP, effective from October 1, 2024, represents an 8% rise compared to the rate for the 2023-24 sugar season.
HMA Agro Industries shares were listed on the BSE at Rs 615 per share.
The plants annual capacity is pegged at 5 crore bottles (~500 ml) per year.
The Apple suppliers and a well-known manufacturer of camera parts wanted to build a facility on roughly 23 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.
