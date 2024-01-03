iifl-logo-icon 1
Agriculture Sector

Coromandel International ups stake in Senegal’s Baobab Mining

BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.

image

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

image

Ami Organics stock price up by more than 1% today

Ami Organics plans to raise ₹500 Crore through this stock option. In April, the company's Board of Directors approved the fundraising request.

image

Agriculture and Chemicals: Crop & Chemical dashboard: March 2024

Season-to-date rainfall (since 1-Jan-24) is ~5% below normal. Reservoir levels are below last-year levels and 10yr average.

image

Agriculture and Chemicals: Crop & Chemical dashboard: Feb 2024

US cotton prices rose by 20% MoM, due to recovery in demand leading to tight supply-demand balance. Soybean and corn fall 6% each, because of excess supplies, with disappointing U.S. mandates for plant-based renewable fuels contributing to weakness. Brazil corn and wheat prices, too, decline 12%/8% each. On the other hand, healthy global demand for rice continues to keep prices elevated. Bloomberg Agriculture spot index was down 3% MoM.

image

Sugar Stocks Sour as Government Raises Sugarcane Prices for 2024-25 Season

The revised FRP, effective from October 1, 2024, represents an 8% rise compared to the rate for the 2023-24 sugar season.

image

Nomura Singapore offloads 4.66 lakh shares in HMA Agro

HMA Agro Industries shares were listed on the BSE at Rs 615 per share.

image

Meghmani Organics forays into nano urea, plans to set up Rs150 crore plant in Gujarat

The plants annual capacity is pegged at 5 crore bottles (~500 ml) per year.

image

Bharat Forge Commences Supply Of Forgings Using ‘Green Steel’

image

Apple suppliers looking to invest Rs 2,800 crore in UP, according to YEIDA

The Apple suppliers and a well-known manufacturer of camera parts wanted to build a facility on roughly 23 acres of land with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.

