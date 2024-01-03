US cotton prices rose by 20% MoM, due to recovery in demand leading to tight supply-demand balance. Soybean and corn fall 6% each, because of excess supplies, with disappointing U.S. mandates for plant-based renewable fuels contributing to weakness. Brazil corn and wheat prices, too, decline 12%/8% each. On the other hand, healthy global demand for rice continues to keep prices elevated. Bloomberg Agriculture spot index was down 3% MoM.