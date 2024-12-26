Aarti Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.94
92.6
92.6
93.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,083.27
1,021.7
879.57
766.41
Net Worth
1,175.21
1,114.3
972.17
859.61
Minority Interest
Debt
474.72
535.48
519.36
335.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.73
68.37
70.04
74.97
Total Liabilities
1,719.66
1,718.15
1,561.57
1,270.31
Fixed Assets
943.92
795.23
709.03
646.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.97
28.62
28.03
24.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
741.95
891.62
822.28
595.72
Inventories
441.77
477.73
488.46
390.38
Inventory Days
79.19
74.41
Sundry Debtors
643.95
801.68
711.64
503.99
Debtor Days
115.38
96.06
Other Current Assets
108.19
89.56
95.14
68.05
Sundry Creditors
-393.29
-419.01
-416.19
-293.04
Creditor Days
67.48
55.85
Other Current Liabilities
-58.66
-58.33
-56.77
-73.65
Cash
3.82
2.68
2.21
3.81
Total Assets
1,719.66
1,718.15
1,561.55
1,270.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
