|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.49
19.3
45.22
4.05
Op profit growth
-24.63
66.94
31.91
6.2
EBIT growth
-25.79
82.59
34.54
4.61
Net profit growth
-26.87
98.31
71.79
0.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.23
20.28
14.49
15.95
EBIT margin
11.68
18.18
11.87
12.82
Net profit margin
8.23
13.01
7.82
6.61
RoCE
19.42
31.8
19.46
15.67
RoNW
5.25
8.95
6.38
4.81
RoA
3.42
5.69
3.2
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.14
30.09
60.69
34.9
Dividend per share
1
2.5
2
1
Cash EPS
16.73
24.73
39.76
17.91
Book value per share
111.91
98
280.03
193.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.37
23.09
2.08
3.62
P/CEPS
25.63
28.08
3.18
7.07
P/B
3.83
7.08
0.45
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
13.18
15.43
5.92
8.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.06
-24.02
-24.27
-33.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
95.7
88.41
87.26
98.57
Inventory days
69
62.7
60.99
71.58
Creditor days
-67.5
-70.07
-69.52
-79.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.01
-17.06
-6.36
-4.56
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.37
0.58
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
1.57
0.78
1.45
2.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.86
-60.28
-64.18
-61.67
Employee costs
-3.32
-3.73
-3.84
-4.65
Other costs
-16.57
-15.69
-17.47
-17.7
