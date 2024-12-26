iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

26 Dec 2024 , 11:48 PM

Aarti Drugs received an Establishment Inspection Report from the United States Food and Drug Administration. EIR is in respect of API manufacturing facility at Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The same inspection conducted earlier this year has been classified as ‘voluntary action indicated'(VAI), which ascertains that the said facility is in compliance with CGMP. No violation or contravention was observed in inspection, and there is no financial or operational impact for the company due to closing the inspection.

On December 26, 2024, shares of Aarti Drugs closed at ₹452,80 which is a 4.85% dip than the previous close. Aarti Drugs shares has witnessed a 8% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last six months.

The plant will be cleared to ship vital APIs such as Ciprofloxacin HCl, Zolpidem Tartrate, Raloxifene HCl, Celecoxib, and Niacin for US. Aarti Drugs had communicated to the stakeholders prior to inspection. The firm had issued the updates of 20 September and 25 September 2024.

The clearance of inspection as per guidelines of 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3) and thus restates its commitment towards upholding high manufacturing standards of the company.

 

Related Tags

  • Aarti Drugs
  • Aarti Drugs Limited
  • Aarti Drugs news
  • US FDA Clearance
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.