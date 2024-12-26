Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.64%
55.67%
57.13%
57.46%
58.56%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
10.33%
10.3%
8.55%
7.35%
7.64%
Non-Institutions
34.01%
34.01%
34.31%
35.17%
33.79%
Total Non-Promoter
44.35%
44.32%
42.86%
42.53%
41.43%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
