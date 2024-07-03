iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarti Drugs Ltd Annually Results

442.65
(-1.14%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:39:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,528.58

2,716.05

2,488.65

2,154.78

1,806.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,528.58

2,716.05

2,488.65

2,154.78

1,806.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.03

2.19

11.32

4.74

5.95

Total Income

2,532.61

2,718.24

2,499.97

2,159.52

1,812.04

Total Expenditure

2,212.11

2,410.45

2,159.21

1,717.67

1,544.27

PBIDT

320.5

307.79

340.76

441.85

267.77

Interest

33.52

33.29

20.75

22.96

33.73

PBDT

286.98

274.5

320.01

418.89

234.04

Depreciation

51.45

50.32

50.05

49.88

48.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

59.56

58.86

69.74

93.08

53.34

Deferred Tax

4.38

-1.04

-4.78

-4.47

-9.45

Reported Profit After Tax

171.59

166.36

205

280.4

141.4

Minority Interest After NP

0.17

0.05

-0.04

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

171.42

166.31

205.04

280.41

141.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.16

3.18

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

171.42

166.31

205.04

280.25

138.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.56

17.97

22.12

30.09

60.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

10

10

25

20

Equity

91.94

92.6

92.6

93.2

23.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.67

11.33

13.69

20.5

14.82

PBDTM(%)

11.34

10.1

12.85

19.44

12.95

PATM(%)

6.78

6.12

8.23

13.01

7.82

Aarti Drugs: Related NEWS

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|11:48 PM

Aarti Drugs shares has witnessed a 8% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last six months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.