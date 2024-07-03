SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹453.55
Prev. Close₹453.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,985.09
Day's High₹476.75
Day's Low₹444.55
52 Week's High₹635
52 Week's Low₹419.55
Book Value₹134.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,143.51
P/E33.4
EPS13.6
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.94
92.6
92.6
93.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,083.27
1,021.7
879.57
766.41
Net Worth
1,175.21
1,114.3
972.17
859.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,251.17
1,914.89
1,634.92
1,140.45
yoy growth (%)
17.56
17.12
43.35
4.75
Raw materials
-1,480.52
-1,139.91
-1,045.87
-700.52
As % of sales
65.76
59.52
63.97
61.42
Employee costs
-69.31
-69.28
-60.09
-50.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
255.49
337.48
166.59
112.21
Depreciation
-47.39
-47.59
-46.66
-37.79
Tax paid
-60.5
-80
-39.3
-38.8
Working capital
194.84
155.99
28.06
98.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.56
17.12
43.35
4.75
Op profit growth
-20.7
64.17
34.4
3.66
EBIT growth
-23.47
81.13
36.89
2.07
Net profit growth
-24.33
89.94
84.81
-2.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,528.58
2,716.05
2,488.65
2,154.78
1,806.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,528.58
2,716.05
2,488.65
2,154.78
1,806.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.03
2.19
11.32
4.74
5.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Prakash M Patil
Managing Director
Rashesh C Gogri
Joint Managing Director
Harshit M Savla
Executive Director
Harit P Shah
Executive Director
Uday M Patil
Non Executive Director
Narendra Jagannath Salvi
Independent Director
Ankit Vikram Paleja
Independent Director
Bhaskar Narayan Thorat
Independent Director
Neha Gada
Chairman Emeritus
C V Gogri
Independent Director
Hasmukh Dedhia
Independent Director
Sandeep M Joshi
Independent Director
Shri Ajit E. Venugopalan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rushikesh Deole
Reports by Aarti Drugs Ltd
Summary
Aarti Drugs Limited (ADL), incorporated in September, 1984 is a prominent manufacturer of APIs, Pharma Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals. The Company operates as part of the Aarti Group, a conglomerate with a net worth of USD 900 million. With over 50 compounds for Antibiotics, Anti Protozoal, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-diabetic, Anti Fungal and Cardioprotectant therapeutic segments, the Company has emerged as market leader in APIs. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary called Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited which operates in the field of manufacturing formulations. The Company has two R&D divisions, one in Tarapur and the other in Turbhe, Maharashtra. It has 3 subsidiaries, namely, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited and Pinnacle Chile SpA (foreign subsidiary). Of the above subsidiaries, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited and Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries.The manufacturing units of the Company are GMP certified. Their products include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Steroids, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, such as Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride, Benzene Sulphonic Acid/ Ammonium/ Sodium Salt and Benzene Sulphonamide. Aarti Drugs Ltd, a part of Aarti Group of Industries, was incorporated in September 28th, 1984. In the year 1993, the company implemented the second phase of their backward integration project and set up facilities for glyoxal (the main raw material for im
Read More
The Aarti Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹450.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd is ₹4143.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Drugs Ltd is 33.4 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Drugs Ltd is ₹419.55 and ₹635 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarti Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.12%, 3 Years at -5.92%, 1 Year at -9.53%, 6 Month at -14.96%, 3 Month at -11.80% and 1 Month at -1.88%.
