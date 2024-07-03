Summary

Aarti Drugs Limited (ADL), incorporated in September, 1984 is a prominent manufacturer of APIs, Pharma Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals. The Company operates as part of the Aarti Group, a conglomerate with a net worth of USD 900 million. With over 50 compounds for Antibiotics, Anti Protozoal, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-diabetic, Anti Fungal and Cardioprotectant therapeutic segments, the Company has emerged as market leader in APIs. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary called Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited which operates in the field of manufacturing formulations. The Company has two R&D divisions, one in Tarapur and the other in Turbhe, Maharashtra. It has 3 subsidiaries, namely, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited and Pinnacle Chile SpA (foreign subsidiary). Of the above subsidiaries, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited and Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries.The manufacturing units of the Company are GMP certified. Their products include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Steroids, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, such as Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride, Benzene Sulphonic Acid/ Ammonium/ Sodium Salt and Benzene Sulphonamide. Aarti Drugs Ltd, a part of Aarti Group of Industries, was incorporated in September 28th, 1984. In the year 1993, the company implemented the second phase of their backward integration project and set up facilities for glyoxal (the main raw material for im

