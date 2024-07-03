iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Drugs Ltd Share Price

450.7
(-0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:57 PM

  • Open453.55
  • Day's High476.75
  • 52 Wk High635
  • Prev. Close453.5
  • Day's Low444.55
  • 52 Wk Low 419.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,985.09
  • P/E33.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value134.06
  • EPS13.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,143.51
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

Aarti Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

453.55

Prev. Close

453.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,985.09

Day's High

476.75

Day's Low

444.55

52 Week's High

635

52 Week's Low

419.55

Book Value

134.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,143.51

P/E

33.4

EPS

13.6

Divi. Yield

0.22

Aarti Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Feb, 2024

arrow

Aarti Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

26 Dec 2024|11:48 PM

Aarti Drugs shares has witnessed a 8% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last six months.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Aarti Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.64%

Non-Promoter- 10.33%

Institutions: 10.33%

Non-Institutions: 34.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarti Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.94

92.6

92.6

93.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,083.27

1,021.7

879.57

766.41

Net Worth

1,175.21

1,114.3

972.17

859.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,251.17

1,914.89

1,634.92

1,140.45

yoy growth (%)

17.56

17.12

43.35

4.75

Raw materials

-1,480.52

-1,139.91

-1,045.87

-700.52

As % of sales

65.76

59.52

63.97

61.42

Employee costs

-69.31

-69.28

-60.09

-50.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

255.49

337.48

166.59

112.21

Depreciation

-47.39

-47.59

-46.66

-37.79

Tax paid

-60.5

-80

-39.3

-38.8

Working capital

194.84

155.99

28.06

98.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.56

17.12

43.35

4.75

Op profit growth

-20.7

64.17

34.4

3.66

EBIT growth

-23.47

81.13

36.89

2.07

Net profit growth

-24.33

89.94

84.81

-2.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,528.58

2,716.05

2,488.65

2,154.78

1,806.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,528.58

2,716.05

2,488.65

2,154.78

1,806.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.03

2.19

11.32

4.74

5.95

Aarti Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarti Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Prakash M Patil

Managing Director

Rashesh C Gogri

Joint Managing Director

Harshit M Savla

Executive Director

Harit P Shah

Executive Director

Uday M Patil

Non Executive Director

Narendra Jagannath Salvi

Independent Director

Ankit Vikram Paleja

Independent Director

Bhaskar Narayan Thorat

Independent Director

Neha Gada

Chairman Emeritus

C V Gogri

Independent Director

Hasmukh Dedhia

Independent Director

Sandeep M Joshi

Independent Director

Shri Ajit E. Venugopalan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rushikesh Deole

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarti Drugs Ltd

Summary

Aarti Drugs Limited (ADL), incorporated in September, 1984 is a prominent manufacturer of APIs, Pharma Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals. The Company operates as part of the Aarti Group, a conglomerate with a net worth of USD 900 million. With over 50 compounds for Antibiotics, Anti Protozoal, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-diabetic, Anti Fungal and Cardioprotectant therapeutic segments, the Company has emerged as market leader in APIs. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary called Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited which operates in the field of manufacturing formulations. The Company has two R&D divisions, one in Tarapur and the other in Turbhe, Maharashtra. It has 3 subsidiaries, namely, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited and Pinnacle Chile SpA (foreign subsidiary). Of the above subsidiaries, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited and Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries.The manufacturing units of the Company are GMP certified. Their products include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Steroids, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, such as Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride, Benzene Sulphonic Acid/ Ammonium/ Sodium Salt and Benzene Sulphonamide. Aarti Drugs Ltd, a part of Aarti Group of Industries, was incorporated in September 28th, 1984. In the year 1993, the company implemented the second phase of their backward integration project and set up facilities for glyoxal (the main raw material for im
Company FAQs

What is the Aarti Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Aarti Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹450.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd is ₹4143.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Drugs Ltd is 33.4 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarti Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Drugs Ltd is ₹419.55 and ₹635 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarti Drugs Ltd?

Aarti Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.12%, 3 Years at -5.92%, 1 Year at -9.53%, 6 Month at -14.96%, 3 Month at -11.80% and 1 Month at -1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarti Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarti Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.64 %
Institutions - 10.34 %
Public - 34.02 %

