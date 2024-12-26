Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, has declared the Interim Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (@10%) per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Please note that as per Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.