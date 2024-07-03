Aarti Drugs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,908.59
1,973.64
1,794.38
1,653.03
1,356.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,908.59
1,973.64
1,794.38
1,653.03
1,356.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.95
1.32
8.35
3.79
0.5
Total Income
1,911.54
1,974.96
1,802.73
1,656.82
1,356.95
Total Expenditure
1,677.93
1,761.58
1,550.93
1,296.86
1,169.86
PBIDT
233.61
213.38
251.8
359.96
187.09
Interest
24.39
24.66
14.84
18.59
26.26
PBDT
209.22
188.72
236.96
341.37
160.83
Depreciation
37.87
37.82
37.5
37.6
36.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
44.46
39.97
50.92
77.44
36.36
Deferred Tax
2.61
0.75
-1.14
-2.42
5.67
Reported Profit After Tax
124.28
110.18
149.68
228.75
82.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.17
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
124.11
110.22
149.7
228.76
82.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.17
-2.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
124.11
110.22
149.7
228.59
85.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.47
11.9
16.14
24.54
35.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
10
0
20
Equity
91.94
92.6
92.6
93.2
23.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.23
10.81
14.03
21.77
13.79
PBDTM(%)
10.96
9.56
13.2
20.65
11.85
PATM(%)
6.51
5.58
8.34
13.83
6.08
