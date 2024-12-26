Aarti Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
255.49
337.48
166.59
112.21
Depreciation
-47.39
-47.59
-46.66
-37.79
Tax paid
-60.5
-80
-39.3
-38.8
Working capital
194.84
155.99
28.06
98.02
Other operating items
Operating
342.44
365.88
108.68
133.63
Capital expenditure
63.17
58.05
128.94
57.05
Free cash flow
405.61
423.93
237.62
190.69
Equity raised
1,450.38
1,177.08
872.12
701.36
Investing
3.71
3.94
3.14
-1.18
Financing
415.55
213.12
121.44
295.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.35
Net in cash
2,275.25
1,818.07
1,234.33
1,188.24
Aarti Drugs shares has witnessed a 8% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last six months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
