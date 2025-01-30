iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Drugs Q3 Profit Up 1%, Revenue Drops 8% YoY

30 Jan 2025 , 10:25 PM

Aarti Drugs reported its Q3 FY25 results, which saw a minor increase in the net profit, while revenue went down. The consolidated net profit of the company increased 1.1% YoY at ₹37.1 crore from ₹36.7 crore that was reported for the same quarter last year. Revenue declined by 8.1% YoY to ₹556.6 crore from ₹605.9 crore in Q3 FY24, indicating a challenging market environment.

Despite the revenue decline, Aarti Drugs managed to maintain profitability, reflecting its focus on cost control and efficient operations. In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Aarti Drugs closed at ₹407 which is a 2.60% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 20% dip in the last one year, and 11% dip in the last month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd. (ADL) has been a key player in the pharmaceutical industry since 1984, specializing in the manufacturing and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), specialty chemicals, and formulations. As a part of the Aarti Group of Industries, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare solutions.

