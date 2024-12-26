Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,251.17
1,914.89
1,634.92
1,140.45
yoy growth (%)
17.56
17.12
43.35
4.75
Raw materials
-1,480.52
-1,139.91
-1,045.87
-700.52
As % of sales
65.76
59.52
63.97
61.42
Employee costs
-69.31
-69.28
-60.09
-50.48
As % of sales
3.07
3.61
3.67
4.42
Other costs
-383.14
-304.42
-284.53
-207.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.01
15.89
17.4
18.2
Operating profit
318.18
401.26
244.4
181.84
OPM
14.13
20.95
14.94
15.94
Depreciation
-47.39
-47.59
-46.66
-37.79
Interest expense
-20.06
-22.6
-32.2
-33
Other income
4.77
6.42
1.06
1.17
Profit before tax
255.49
337.48
166.59
112.21
Taxes
-60.5
-80
-39.3
-38.8
Tax rate
-23.67
-23.7
-23.58
-34.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
194.99
257.48
127.29
73.41
Exceptional items
0
0.22
8.37
0
Net profit
194.99
257.71
135.67
73.41
yoy growth (%)
-24.33
89.94
84.81
-2.73
NPM
8.66
13.45
8.29
6.43
