Aarti Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

456.05
(-1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,251.17

1,914.89

1,634.92

1,140.45

yoy growth (%)

17.56

17.12

43.35

4.75

Raw materials

-1,480.52

-1,139.91

-1,045.87

-700.52

As % of sales

65.76

59.52

63.97

61.42

Employee costs

-69.31

-69.28

-60.09

-50.48

As % of sales

3.07

3.61

3.67

4.42

Other costs

-383.14

-304.42

-284.53

-207.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.01

15.89

17.4

18.2

Operating profit

318.18

401.26

244.4

181.84

OPM

14.13

20.95

14.94

15.94

Depreciation

-47.39

-47.59

-46.66

-37.79

Interest expense

-20.06

-22.6

-32.2

-33

Other income

4.77

6.42

1.06

1.17

Profit before tax

255.49

337.48

166.59

112.21

Taxes

-60.5

-80

-39.3

-38.8

Tax rate

-23.67

-23.7

-23.58

-34.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

194.99

257.48

127.29

73.41

Exceptional items

0

0.22

8.37

0

Net profit

194.99

257.71

135.67

73.41

yoy growth (%)

-24.33

89.94

84.81

-2.73

NPM

8.66

13.45

8.29

6.43

