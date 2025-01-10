To,

The Members of

AARTI DRUGS LIMITED

Your Board of Directors ("Board") are pleased to present this 39th (Thirty Ninth) Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company ("the Company" or "Aarti Drugs Limited") together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amount in US $)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 2,26,691 2,49,797 2,52,858 2,71,605 Other income 418 223 403 219 Total Revenue 2,27,109 2,50,020 2,53,261 2,71,825 Total Expenditure 2,07,861 2,29,539 2,29,708 2,49,407 Profit before Depreciation, Amortisation Interest and tax Expenses 27,031 28,464 32,049 30,780 Finance Cost 3,016 3,253 3,351 3,329 Depreciation & Amortisation 4,767 4,729 5,145 5,032 Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax 19,248 20,481 23,553 22,418 Exceptional Income - - - - Profit Before Tax 19,248 20,481 23,553 22,418 Less: Total Tax Expenses 5,060 5,200 6,394 5,782 Profit after Tax 14,188 15,281 17,159 16,636 Earnings Per Share (in ) 15.35 16.50 18.56 17.97

SUMMARY

During the year under review, Standalone Revenue from operations of the Company was 2,26,691 lakhs as compared to 2,49,797 lakhs for FY 2022-23.

The Company has achieved Export Sales of 74,922 lakhs as against 94,339 lakhs for the last year.

Likewise, Consolidated Revenue from operations of the Company was 2,52,858 lakhs as compared to 2,71,605 lakhs for FY 2022-23.

On Consolidated basis, The Company has achieved Export Sales of 86,288 lakhs as against 107,141 lakhs for the last year

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), and applicable Accounting Standards, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, together with the Auditors Report, form part of this Annual Report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company has transferred 1418.83 lakhs to the General Reserve (Previous Year 1,528.11 lakhs).

DIVIDEND

During the year, the Company has declared and paid an Interim Dividend of 1/- (@ 10%) each per share (of 10/- each) aggregating to 919.35 lakhs.

The Dividend payout is in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy which is available on the website of the Company.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

As per Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations, the top 1000 listed companies shall formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. Accordingly, the policy was adopted to set out the parameters and circumstances that will be taken into account by the Board in determining the distribution of dividend to its shareholders and/or retaining profits earned by the Company. A policy is available on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/policies-and-related%20 documents/

SHARE CAPITAL

Your Companys Equity Share Capital as on March 31,2024 was as follows:

(Amount in US $)

Particulars No. of Shares Face Value Per Share (in ) Total Amount (in ) Authorised Share Capital 12,00,00,000 10 1,20,00,00,000 Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Share Capital 9,19,35,000 10 91,93,50,000

The Board at its meeting held on July 21,2023, had offered for buy back of 6,65,000 fully paid-up Equity shares of face value of 10/- each representing 0.72% of the total number of Equity shares at a price of 900/- per Equity Share (including premium of 890/- per Equity Share) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of 59,85,00,000/- on a proportionate basis through the tender offer using stock exchange mechanism in accordance with prevailing regulations. Settlement of buy back bids was completed on August 24, 2023. Post Buyback, the paid- up Equity Share Capital of the Company stood at 91,93,50,000/- consisting of 9,19,35,000 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- each.

Apart from the above, there was no change in the Share Capital during the Financial Year under review.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company, has 3 (three) subsidiaries, namely, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited and Pinnacle Chile SpA.

Of the above subsidiaries, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited and Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries. Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited has been classified as the material subsidiary as it fulfils the criteria given under Regulation 16(1) (c) of the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Secretarial Audit Report as prescribed in Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 for the Material Subsidiary Company, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited for financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed as "Annexure -D2" and forms an integral part of this Report. The Company has attached along with its financial statements, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the said subsidiaries in "Form AOC-1" which is annexed as "Annexure - A" and forms an integral part of this Report.

During the year under review, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. Also in conformity with Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Note 37 of Consolidated Financial Statement covers the highlights of performance of subsidiaries and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company during the year.

The Company does not have any Associate Company or Joint Venture within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the

Companies Act, 2013. A policy on material subsidiaries has been formulated and is available on the website of the Company at the weblink https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/ policies-and-related%20documents/

STATE OF AFFAIRS

The state of your Companys affairs is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPS)

In accordance with the prevailing provisions of the Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, as on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors, comprises Fifteen Directors (with Five Executive Directors, One NonExecutive Director and Nine Non-Executive Independent Directors including Two Woman Independent Director). The Chairman of the Board is an Executive Director. The Board has highly qualified members and having varied experience in their respective fields.

Shri Krishnacharya G. Akamanchi (DIN: 02354032), Shri Navin C. Shah (DIN: 01415556) and Smt Priti P. Savla (DIN: 00662996) retired upon completion of second term of 5 years on March 31, 2024 as an Independent Directors. The Board places on record its appreciation towards valuable contribution made by them during their tenure as an Independent Directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), Shri Hasmukh B. Dedhia (DIN: 07510925), Shri Ajit E. Venugopalan (DIN: 09439069) and Shri Sandeep M. Joshi (DIN: 00516409) have been appointed as an Independent Directors of the Company for the period of 3 years with effect from March 29, 2024. The Approval of the Shareholders of the Company was sought through the Postal Ballot. The members approved the postal ballot resolution on June 15, 2024.

Except as stated above, there were no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and KMPs during the year under review.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of Companies Act, 2013, Shri Narendra J. Salvi (DIN: 00299202), Non-Executive Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for

re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment for consideration of the Members.

In addition, your Directors also recommend the reappointment of Independent Directors, Shri Ankit V. Paleja (DIN: 06975564), Shri Bhaskar N. Thorat (DIN: 01293824) for the second term of 5 (five) years and Smt. Neha R. Gada (DIN: 01642373) for the second term of 3 (three) years at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations read with Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings, the brief profile of the Directors to be re-appointed is made available, as an Annexure to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V to the Listing Regulations, the Company has obtained a Certificate from CS Sunil M. Dedhia (COP No. 2031), of Sunil M. Dedhia & Co. Company Secretary in Practice and the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, certifying that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or by any such statutory authority. The said Certificate is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, there was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, all Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of the Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after due assessment of the veracity of the same.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors, the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder as well as Listing Regulations and are independent from Management and hold the highest degree of integrity and are individuals who are experts in their respective fields with enormous experience. The terms and conditions of appointment of the Independent Directors are placed on the website of the Company at the weblink: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/independent-directors/

All the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled their names in the Independent Directors Data Bank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs ("IICA").

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has a Familiarisation programme for its Independent Director which is imparted at the time of appointment of an Independent Director on Board as well as annually. During the year, the Independent Directors of the Company were familiarised and the details of familiarisation programmes imparted to them are placed on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/independent-directors/

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5), your Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. There are no material departures from the applicable accounting standards;

b. the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c. the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the Assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f. the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors met Seven (7) times during the Financial Year under review. The details of the number of meetings of the Board and its Committees held during the FY 2023-24 and the attendance of each Director/ Member at these meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report. The intervening gap between the Board meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

ANNUAL BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has a structured assessment process, wherein the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has laid down the criteria of performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and the Directors, including the Chairman. The evaluations are carried out in a confidential manner and each member of the Board provides his/her feedback by rating based on various metrics.

Under the two layers evaluation process, Independent Directors evaluate the performance of the Board of Directors, Non-independent Directors and the Chairman of the Company. Later the Board of Directors evaluate performance of the Board itself, its Committees and the Board members.

Under the fast changing regulatory regime, business scenario and Industry trend, an annual performance evaluation process aims to improve the effectiveness of the Board, its Committees and the individual members. With a specific focus on functioning of the Board, Individual Roles & Responsibilities; the criteria of assessment includes; Board Composition, governance procedures, managing conflict of interest, contribution to Companys long-term strategy, flow of information on key strategic matters, investment / Capex, opportunities, quality of discussions at the meeting, leadership, succession planning, adequacy of risk management measures and overall value creation to all the stakeholders.

Rating given by the individual member against each criteria of assessment is kept strictly confidential and the abstract / summary is presented to the Independent Directors and the Board of Directors along with the suggestions from the members for deliberation/ discussion on improvements wherever required.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of evaluation and the process followed thereof.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, your Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The said policy has been posted on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/policies- and-related-documents/

The details of this policy are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company through, Aarti Foundation and other Trusts/ NGOs - Our CSR arms undertake community interventions to enhance the lives of the communities. Besides our direct involvement, we partner with numerous implementing agencies to carry out need assessment and make impactful interventions. Our Focus areas during the year have been;

• Cluster & Rural Development

• Education & Skill Development

• Healthcare Facilities

• Livestock Development

• Tribal Welfare

• Women Empowerment & Livelihood Opportunities

• Water Conservation & Environment sustainability The above activities are aligned to the requirements of Section 135 of the Act read with Schedule VII.

The detailed policy on Corporate Social Responsibility is available on the website of the Company on the weblink thereto is: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/policies-and-

related%20documents/

A brief note on various CSR initiatives undertaken during the year including the composition of the CSR Committee is presented in this Annual report. The CSR annual report is annexed as Annexure- B and forms an integral part of the Report.

The details of the composition of the CSR Committee and its term of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations.

The details of the composition of the Audit Committee, terms of reference, meetings held, etc. are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report. During the year there were no cases where the Board had not accepted any recommendation of the Audit Committee.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy for its Directors and Employees in compliance with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations, to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, actual or suspected leak of UPSI or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimisation of employees and allows direct access to the chairperson of the audit committee in exceptional cases. The said policy has been posted on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www. aartidrugs.co.in/policies-and-related%20documents/

The Company affirms that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee Chairman.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction and dealing with Related Party Transaction which is uploaded on the Companys website at the weblink: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/policies-and-related%20 documents/

All related party transactions that were entered into during the FY 2023-24 were on arms length basis and were carried out in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other Designated Persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large. The related party transactions are approved by the Audit Committee. Omnibus approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement of related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of transactions. A report of factual findings arising out of the accepted procedures carried out in regard to transactions with Related Parties is given by the Statutory Auditors on quarterly basis and the same is placed before the Audit Committee.

The details of related party transactions are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

In terms of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, the Company submits details of related party transactions on a consolidated basis as per the specified format to stock exchanges on half yearly basis.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

Since all related party transactions entered into by the Company were in ordinary course of business and were on an arms lengths basis, Form AOC-2 is not applicable to Company.

CREDIT RATING

Below are the details of Credit Ratings as on March 31, 2024

(Amount in US $)

Facilities CRISIL Rating ICRA Rating Long Term Rating AA-/Stable AA-/Stable Short Term Rating A1 + A1 +

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

The Company does not have any deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided during the year under review and as covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements forming part of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report and annexed as Annexure - C. As per first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and second proviso of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the report and financial statements are being sent to the members of the Company excluding

the statement of particulars of employees under Rule 5(2). However, these are available for inspection during business hours up to the date of the forthcoming AGM at the registered office of the Company. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office address of the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your Company recognises human resource as one of its prime resources. Your Company enjoyed excellent relationships with workers and staff during the year under review and considers them their most important assets. Your Company cares for its people, customers, suppliers, and community at large which reflects in the Companys policy, programs and development efforts. As on March 31, 2024, the Company had 1064 permanent employees at its manufacturing plants and administrative office. Your Company is committed to build and strengthen our human capital by defining policies that support their growth, goals and help them achieve excellence.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of financial year of Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Directors Report.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the Rules) all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Government of India, after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the rules, the shares on which Dividend has not been paid or claimed by the Shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority. Accordingly the Company has transferred the unclaimed and unpaid dividends and corresponding shares as per the requirement of the IEPF Rules.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available in prescribed format on the Companys website at the weblink: https://www.aartidrugs.co.in/ annual-return/

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance essentially involves balancing the interests of a Companys stakeholders. Corporate Governance practices of our Company are a reflection of our values, polices and relationship with our stakeholders. Your Company has complied with the mandatory Corporate Governance requirements stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations. Report on Corporate Governance is annexed hereto forming part of this report together with certificate from the Statutory Auditor regarding report on Corporate Governance.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report with detailed review of operations, performance and future outlook, as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V to the Listing Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING (BRSR)

The BRSR indicates the Companys performance against the principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct. This would enable the Members to have an insight into Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives of the Company.

BRSR for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) (f) of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-SEC-2/P/CIR/2023/122 dated July 12, 2023 has presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company recognises that risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and effective manner. The Company aims to use risk management to take better informed decisions and improve the probability of achieving its strategic and operational objectives.

In compliance with Regulation 21 of Listing Regulations, your Company has a Risk Management Committee consisting of Shri Prakash M. Patil (Chairman), Shri Rashesh C. Gogri, Shri Harit P. Shah, Shri Harshit M. Savla, Shri Uday M. Patil, Shri Krishnacharya G. Akamanchi, Shri Adhish P Patil and Shri Dhanaji L. Kakade. Shri Krishnacharya G. Akamanchi ceased to be member of the Committee due to his retirement upon completion of second term of 5 years on March 31, 2024 as an Independent Director. Further Shri Bhaskar N. Thorat and Shri Ankit V. Paleja, Independent Directors of the Company has been appointed as a Member of the Committee with effect from April 1,2024.

The Committee through its dynamic risk management framework continuously identifies, evaluates and takes appropriate measures to mitigate/ minimize various elements of risks. The Risk Management Committee meets at least 2 times in a year, to ensure that appropriate methodologies, processes and systems are in place to monitor and evaluate risks associated with the business of the Company and also to monitor and oversee the implementation of the Risk Management Policy.

COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The Company with its sheer focus committed to achieve 100% compliance. We have adopted a third-party managed IT-based Compliance Management System. It has a repository of all applicable regulations and requisite compliances. It has an in-built alert system that sends alerts to the users and intimates concerned personnel about upcoming compliances.

SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Your Company is committed to ensure a sound Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) performance related to its activities, products and services. Your Company has been continuously taking various steps to develop and adopt Safer Process technologies and unit operations. Your Company is making continuous efforts for adoption of safe & environmental friendly production processes. Monitoring and periodic review of the designed SHE Management System are done on a continuous basis.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the members at the 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2023 had approved the appointment of Gokhale & Sathe, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 103264W) for a term of 5 years, to hold office till the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Auditor in their report. The Auditors of the Company have not reported any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST AUDITORS & RECORDS

In terms of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to maintain cost accounting records and have them audited every year.

The Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed GMVP & Associates LLP as Cost Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 under Section 148 and all other applicable provisions of the Act. Shareholders approval is being sought for ratification of the Remuneration proposed to be paid to GMVP & Associates LLP Cost Auditor of the Company in respect of Cost Audit for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 as mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM.

The Company has maintained cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR & REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company had appointed CS Sunil M. Dedhia (COP No. 2031), Proprietor of Sunil M. Dedhia & Co., Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 issued by CS Sunil M. Dedhia (COP No. 2031), of Sunil M. Dedhia & Co., Company Secretary in Practice and the Secretarial Auditor of the Company is annexed as Annexure- D1 and forms an integral part of this Report. During the year under review, the Secretarial Auditor had not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act.

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Auditor in their report. As regards the observations of the Secretarial Auditor in their Report, the same is self-explanatory and need no further clarifications.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has clearly laid down policies, guidelines and procedures that form part of internal control systems, which provide for automatic checks and balances. Your Company has maintained a proper and adequate system of internal controls. The Company has appointed Shri Raman S. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor who periodically audits the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls laid down by the Management and suggests improvements. This ensures that all Assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and that the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported diligently. Your Companys internal control systems commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations. Internal Financial Controls are evaluated and Internal Auditors Reports are regularly reviewed by the

Audit Committee of the Board.

Statutory Auditors Report on Internal Financial Controls as required under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed with the Independent Auditors Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS COMPLIANCE

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government pursuant to Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company is fully committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of every woman working with the Company. The Company has Zero tolerance towards any action on the part of any one which may fall under the ambit of Sexual Harassment at workplace. The Policy framed by the Company in this regard provides for protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace and for prevention and redressal of such complaints.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. ICC has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The awareness is provided to all the employees through Online Training Module. Upon joining it is mandatory for each employee to participate and gain adequate knowledge of all the policies and codes to ensure Governance level of the Company.

The status of the Complaints during the FY 2023-24 is as follows:

(Amount in US $)

Particulars No. of Complaints Number of Complaints pending as on beginning of the Financial Year 0 Number of Complaints filed and resolved during the Financial Year 0 Number of Complaints pending as on the end of the Financial Year 0

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, are provided in Annexure- E to this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the period under review, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated / pending by any Financial and/or Operational Creditors against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the Code"). Further, there is no application or proceeding pending against your Company under the Code.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF VALUATION AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING A LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has not made any settlement with its bankers for any loan/facility availed or/and still in existence.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors places on record its sincere appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the employees of the Company at all levels and the constructive cooperation extended by them. Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and support by all Shareholders, Government Authorities, Auditors, Financial Institutions, Customers, Employees, Suppliers, other business associates and various other stakeholders.