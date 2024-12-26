|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of Buyback of equity shares of the Company Outcome of the Board meeting dated August 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that next Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Independent Directors
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Audited Financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, has declared the Interim Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (@10%) per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Please note that as per Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. Financial Results and Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)
