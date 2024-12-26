iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Drugs Ltd Board Meeting

419.2
(0.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:52 AM

Aarti Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of Buyback of equity shares of the Company Outcome of the Board meeting dated August 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that next Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202426 Apr 2024
AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Appointment of Independent Directors
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
AARTI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Audited Financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, has declared the Interim Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (@10%) per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Please note that as per Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. Financial Results and Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)

Aarti Drugs: Related News

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

Aarti Drugs Tarapur Facility Gets US FDA Clearance

26 Dec 2024|11:48 PM

Aarti Drugs shares has witnessed a 8% dip in the last one year, and 10% dip in the last six months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
