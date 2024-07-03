Aarti Drugs Ltd Summary

Aarti Drugs Limited (ADL), incorporated in September, 1984 is a prominent manufacturer of APIs, Pharma Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals. The Company operates as part of the Aarti Group, a conglomerate with a net worth of USD 900 million. With over 50 compounds for Antibiotics, Anti Protozoal, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-diabetic, Anti Fungal and Cardioprotectant therapeutic segments, the Company has emerged as market leader in APIs. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary called Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited which operates in the field of manufacturing formulations. The Company has two R&D divisions, one in Tarapur and the other in Turbhe, Maharashtra. It has 3 subsidiaries, namely, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited and Pinnacle Chile SpA (foreign subsidiary). Of the above subsidiaries, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited and Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries.The manufacturing units of the Company are GMP certified. Their products include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Steroids, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, such as Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride, Benzene Sulphonic Acid/ Ammonium/ Sodium Salt and Benzene Sulphonamide. Aarti Drugs Ltd, a part of Aarti Group of Industries, was incorporated in September 28th, 1984. In the year 1993, the company implemented the second phase of their backward integration project and set up facilities for glyoxal (the main raw material for imidazoles). During the year 1994-95, the company commissioned a plant to recover and market ammonium sulphate derived from plant effluents. Also, Rupal Chemical Industries, a group company, was amalgamated with the company.During the year 1996-97, the company started their production of secnidazole and dichlofenac sodium. During the year 2000-01, they started the commercial production of Pharmaceutical Ingredients. During the year 2002-03, the company expanded the production capacity of bulk drugs by 598,000 kg to 17,430,000 kg. During the year 2003-04, the company further expanded the production capacity of bulk drugs by 588,000 kg to 18,018,000 kg. During the year 2004-05, the company started commercial production at their newly setup intermediate plant at Tarapur. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Pharmaceutical by 2,325,000 kg to 24,020,000 kg. They entered into joint venture with Chinese company engaged in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturing and formed Huanggang Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical Company Ltd for manufacturing and selling of APIs in China. Also, they acquired controlling stake in Suyash Laboratories Ltd so as to make the said company a subsidiary of the company.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the production capacity by 570,000 kg to 24,590,000 kg. During the next year, they increased the production capacity by 399,000 kg to 24,989,000 kg. During the year 2008-09, they further increased the production capacity of Pharmaceutical by 50,000 kg to 25,000,000 kg.During the year 2009-10, the company carried out process improvement work in bulk drugs, such as antihistaminic/anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic. ADL expanded the production capacity from 25,000,000 kg to 25,716,000 kg. A Scheme of Amalgamation of Suyash Laboratories Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with the Company became operative w.e.f. from 6th July, 2012.During year 2015, Company acquired 100% equity shares in Pinnacle Life Science Pvt. Ltd., situated at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. During year 2020, Company incorporated 2 overseas Subsidiaries and 1 Domestic subsidiary Company. Pinnacle Chile SpA, incorporated in Santiago, Chile, was established for marketing the formulation of drugs and participating in the tender and private market in Chile. Aarti Speciality Chemicals Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary), in Mumbai, was carrying on business of manufacturers, producers, processors, buyers, sellers, importers, exporters or otherwise dealers in Speciality and other chemicals, pharmaceutical and drugs. In 2022, the Company commissioned brownfield expansion of Speciality Chemical Plant at Tarapur, which turned operational effective from May 2022.