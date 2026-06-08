To

Abans Financial Services Limited

(Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited)

Report on the Audit for the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of

Abans Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise of the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘Standalone Financial Statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and the profit (financial position including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Identification and disclosures of Related Parties (as described in Note 26 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) - The Company has entered into transactions with its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and other related parties during the year, which include the sale and purchase of goods and services, as well as lending and borrowing arrangements and also have outstanding balances as at reporting dates. Our audit procedures performed, among others, included the following: • Obtained an understanding of the related party transactions, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to identification of related parties, approval of related party transactions and disclosure of transactions and balances with related parties in the standalone financial statements • Reviewed minutes of Board and Audit Committee meetings to identify approvals and discussions relating to related party transactions. This has been considered as a key audit matter in view of the following: • Evaluated the appropriateness and completeness of related party disclosures in the financial statements in accordance with Ind AS 24. - The identification, measurement, and disclosure of these transactions with related parties are the responsibilities of the Management. We identified the risk of completeness of disclosure of related party transactions in the standalone financial statements. • Performed analytical procedures and transaction-level testing of key balances (e.g., loans, payables, receivables) to detect undisclosed related parties or unusual transactions. • Verified the completeness of the related party list by reconciling it with director declarations and other registers. - Compliance of related party transactions with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and Ind AS 24 ‘Related Party Disclosures. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing principle, including approval process by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors and the Shareholders of the Company, as applicable; • On a sample basis, evaluated the arms-length pricing principle applied by the management in respect of related party transactions - Significance of transactions and balances with related parties. • On a sample basis, tested the amounts disclosed with the underlying supporting documentation, relevant agreements, confirmations and books and records obtained during the course of our audit

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Annual Return but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information, and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with respect to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the previous year ended March 31, 2024, were audited by the predecessor auditors. These auditors have expressed unmodified opinion vide their report dated May 14, 2024, on such standalone financial statements. Accordingly, we do not express any opinion on the same.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ["the Order"] issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes of Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of accounts. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company did not have any pending litigations which has an impact on its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2025. iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended March 31, 2025. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2025. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the Audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, we report that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment: a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipments. b. The property, plant and equipment of the Company are verified by the Management on a systematic basis and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. The Management undertakes physical verification of property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. e. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. a) The Company does not hold any inventory as on March 31, 2025. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of five Crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of According to the information and explanation provided to us by the management, during the year the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, however, the company has made investments and granted loans, during the year. b) According to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management and based on the documents verified by us, the terms and conditions of the investments made and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys Interest. c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation. d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of such loans granted. e) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations provided by the Management, there are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans. f) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations provided by the Management, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees, or securities, during the year, to the parties covered under Section 185 or 186. Therefore, the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186(1) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits to which directives of Reserve Bank of India and provisions of section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion: a. The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lenders. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to information and explanation provided to us by management, the Company has not obtained term loans hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, during the year no funds have been raised. by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans, initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence reporting under the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (a) to (c) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year but has incurred a cash loss of H 971.23 Lakhs in the immediately preceding

financial year. xviii. There has been resignation by the statutory auditors during the year and the outgoing auditor has not raised any issues, objections or concerns based on our communication with outgoing auditor as required under ICAI Code of Ethics and further no issues, objections, or concerns, were raised in their audit report dated May 14, 2024 for previous financial year.

xix. Based on the ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable. xxi. Our reporting on the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 read with the proviso to paragraph (2) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, has been made in paragraph (2) of Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Auditors Report on the consolidated audited financial statements.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Abans Financial Services Limited (formerly known as "Abans Holdings Limited") ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that: 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.